Viih Tube appears in G-string and shows tanned curves

viih tube moved the social networks last Friday (26), when it appeared wearing a G-string bikini during tanning session. The record has been shared on Instagram Stories from ex-BBB and quickly reverberated on the web.

In the photo, youtuber appears making faces and mouths in front of the mirror, wearing a cap on her head and a thin white bikini that further highlighted her beautiful curves and shaped body. In the background of the image, you can see wings on a sticker stamped on the wall of the tanning clinic the famous one was at. Check out:

Viih Tube (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Single yes alone never!

After the end of her three-year relationship with the influencer Bruno Magri, the influencer has been using her single life to enjoy a lot. Despite stating that he is not looking for a serious relationship at the moment, Viih Tube recently revealed that they have been kissing a lot.

“I’m not liking anyone right now. But it’s nice to have a kind of hooker, that we get along well and we hang out together, without getting attached, without dating and without charging each other for anything. This is new for me, hahaha, but I’m thinking it’s cool!”, she explained.

