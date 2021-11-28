Virginia and Rezende settle in court. see how much she will pay

The millionaire fight between YouTuber Pedro Rezende and digital influencer Virgínia Fonseca since the beginning of the year has come to an end. But, contrary to what is circulated on the web, influencers entered into an agreement so that they could, finally, get on with their lives without the professional bond that united them.

The court battle began earlier this year and took place after the influencer broke her contract with ADR, her ex boyfriend’s career management company, after the two men’s professional separation. Virginia, at the same time, filed a labor lawsuit against Rezende asking for the cancellation of the termination fine for having left the company before the stipulated time, in addition to requesting the receipt of her labor rights, such as vacations, severance payments, FGTS and others.

The YouTubers reached a consensus and, by mutual agreement, it was determined that Virginia would pay Rezende the amount of R$ 2 million and not the R$ 4 million he had previously requested.

Virginia had initially tried to settle with the ADR, but the company refused the offer and decided to file this lawsuit against her, demanding payment of the fine for breach of contract in full, without discounts. The full amount was R$4 million.

According to sources in the column, the agreement also provides for the silence of both, who cannot speak about the matter publicly or disclose any information regarding the court decision.

Sought, the influencer’s advisor declined to comment on the matter.

As the column reported, Virginia started her artistic career working at Rezende’s influential marketing agency, ADR, but decided to pursue a new professional path.