Virginia goes to the show wearing a dress with 50,000 crystals. Know the value

The influencer and businesswoman Virgínia Fonseca delivered, once again, in her appearance at Leonardo’s father-in-law this Friday (11/26) at Espaço das Américas, in São Paulo. The Leo Dias column now tells you all the details of the youtuber look signed by Eduardo Amarante and with the application of approximately 50 thousand micro crystals. It glowed, didn’t it?

In a conversation with the column, the stylist, who has already dressed Paula Fernandes, Maiara and Maraisa and Juliette Freire, revealed that the dress was designed exclusively for Virgínia and was one of the options available to her for the launch of her We Pink brand.

Dress used by Virginia cost R$80 thousand Dress used by Virginia cost R$80 thousand Virginia Fonseca Virginia Fonseca and Zé Felipe at Leonardo’s show Virginia Fonseca and Zé Felipe at Leonardo’s showAG NEWS Zé Felipe, Carlinhos Maia and Virginia Fonseca Zé Felipe, Carlinhos Maia and Virginia FonsecaAG NEWS 0

“For the launch I made two options, she loved them both but ended up choosing another one and saving this one for another occasion”, explained Amarante.

The influencer, who told fans that she had never seen a live Leonardo concert, chose the date to wear her exclusive “little link dress” valued at 80 thousand reais.

“I had a big challenge which was to create an iconic dress for the launch of this fall product so special for Virginia so I ended up creating two dresses all of them in crystal. I really believe in this return to the glittering nightlife, so I said: “brighten it up!”.

“I wanted to do something that enhanced her curves and was really sexy! A few other times she thought about wearing this dress but ended up wearing it yesterday and it was a success”, she concluded.