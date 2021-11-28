Virtual card is alternative to cloned card: learn more

With the increase in fraud and the cloning of credit card data on the internet, most banks have created an alternative to the problem. It is the virtual card, developed to facilitate your online purchases and ensure more safety in your day-to-day. Thus, you have a very simple method of shopping, you don’t need to carry your credit card in your pocket and, best of all, you avoid the chance of having your card cloned. So, to learn more about how to protect your account, check out below.

Thus, we can say that the virtual credit card is a mirror of your physical card. However, its numbering is changed and it has a much shorter expiration date; after all, the virtual card can only be used once per purchase. After that it becomes invalid automatically.

In other words, you don’t need to feel insecure when providing your credit card number: you can ask the bank for a virtual credit card that will only be valid for that purchase. In some cases, you can create a new virtual card yourself by blocking the old one.

Finally, it is worth remembering that the virtual card is only for online purchases. However, to apply, you must already have a physical credit card. You can also order your virtual card more than once, as it has a very limited validity. Currently, some banks that offer virtual credit cards are Itaú, Santander, Bradesco, Caixa, Banco do Brasil, Original and Nubank. So, just login to your app and generate the virtual card. 😉

Image: fizkes / Shutterstock.com