Want to increase your credit score? Discover 4 apps

Credit score is a metric used to assess a person’s payment habits and the likelihood of keeping accounts current. A higher score is important for getting loans, lines of credit and bank financing.

There is no miracle function to boost your score all of a sudden, just add-ons. To raise your score, it’s important to avoid debt, keep your name clean, and pay your bills on time—in this scenario, financial planning apps are very useful tools. Check out options that can help!

1. Serasa: CPF and Score consultation

The Serasa app is the best option to consult your Serasa Score in detail. You can view your score in an up-to-date way, consult debts or lawsuits, and even access your own payment area for bills and agreements. So, in addition to financial planning, it’s worth using this app to check metrics.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Serasa’s app has payment options (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

In your CPF area, the app displays details about open debts and lawsuits. The payments area includes a number of partner services to negotiate your debts and clear your name, as well as providing simulations for loans or credit cards with no impact on your score. From the home screen, it is possible to follow the proposals to negotiate debts and other processes in progress.

The application also has a paid service to block and unlock the consultation of your score by third parties, inform who has consulted your CPF and warn of leaks. The Premium plan is offered for R$19.90 per month and also includes options for CNPJ.

2. Guiapocket

When it comes to financial planning, Guiabolso is one of the most complete apps for Android and iOS. The platform includes tools to monitor your expenses and report expenses or income in detail. For this, it uses graphs, reports, comparison between monthly variations and stores all its movements in a history.

Guiabolso has a function to monitor your CPF (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

To keep track of your score, it’s worth checking out the app’s CPF monitoring tool. After filling in the requested data, Guiabolso displays your credit score, debts linked to your CPF and tips for obtaining credit with your score.

The app allows for credit card registration and can access your bank app notifications to record new expenses automatically. In this way, it is possible to quickly navigate between income, expenses and transfers, organize spending goals and check the entire financial situation so as not to end the month in the red.

3. Mobiles

With over 5 million downloads from the Google Play Store, Mobills is another strong name in the finance app industry. The app simplifies financial organization processes and allows you to record all your income, expenses and transfers. It then reports your spending in detail and creates charts to compare your money usage each month.

Mobills helps with your financial planning (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Mobills offers two options for automatic recording of expenses: through notifications from your banking applications and with credit card synchronization for Itaú or Nubank customers. If you prefer to register manually, you can add category descriptions and labels to keep track of your expenses.

The platform also provides tools for long-term financial planning, with goals divided by categories and reminders by notification when you get close to the limit. In addition, Mobills has calculators for calculating interest, employment benefits, vacation simulations and other options.

4. Olivia AI

The big difference between Olivia AI and other financial control apps is the presence of its own artificial intelligence. This functionality allows you to identify spending patterns, display suggestions for managing your expenses, and even let you know if the value of a purchase will have a huge impact on your finances.

Virtual Assistant Olivia analyzes your expenses and makes suggestions (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

The app can access your notifications to record transactions from your banks or payment apps and make updates daily to add spending to financial control. To further limit your spending, the app allows you to create savings goals, with suggestions based on a percentage of your monthly income, after analyzing the virtual intelligence.

Olivia AI provides a numbers screen with all the information about expenses, salaries and current balances, as well as graphs that detail your expenses for the month. In addition, the app has a chatbot with a virtual assistant, which displays suggestions, tips and challenges for financial control.