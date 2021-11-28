We are close to seeing the peak of inflation, says president of the Central Bank

IPCA was 10.73% in the November preview; Roberto Campos Neto says BC will revise the 2022 GDP downwards, but what a more optimistic view than the market’s

Edilson Rodrigues/Senate Agency Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank, says that the authority should be aware of the unanchoring of inflation expectations



the president of the central bank, Roberto Campos Neto, stated this Friday, 26, that the brazilian inflation is near the top and projects a drop in price variation from next year. O Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) was 10.67% in the last 12 months ended in October, and 10.73% in the preview of November. “At some point we imagined that [o auge da inflação] it was in September, but the energy shocks came consecutively and surprised everyone”, he said, also mentioning the impact of fuels on price variations. “It ended up having this element of energy surprising and spreading more in the chains, especially when we look at the industrial part.” The head of the monetary authority participated in a virtual event with civil construction entrepreneurs promoted by Secovi-SP.

Campos Neto credited the increase in domestic inflation to the rise in prices on a global scale, given the continued high demand for goods and the increase in consumption of electricity. “We understand that at some point we would have a combination of local inflation with imported inflation, something that has not happened in the recent history of Brazil in any government, and it would be more difficult to measure and react,” he said. Despite this more intense and widespread increase, the BC president stated that the entity “has an instrument” to bring the index to the center of the target “in the relatively short-term horizon.” The BC pursues the inflation target of 3.75% in 2021, with a margin between 2.25% and 5.25%. The financial market estimates that the IPCA will end the year at 10.12%. For 2022, the monetary authority has a center of 3.5%, with a maximum of 5% and a minimum of 2%. The expectation of the private sector is that the index will be at 4.96%. “Inflation expectations are starting to see 2022 with an initial slack similar to 2017. The Central Bank understands that it is very important to act on this slack,” said Campos Neto.

The president of the Central Bank said that Brazil’s recent history with the perception of uncontrolled prices makes the performance of the monetary authority differ from that of other countries. In October, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) BC increased the effort to bring the IPCA down by adding 1.5 percentage points in the Selic and raise the fees to 7.75% per year. The BC also stated that it should repeat the move at its December meeting, the last in 2021, and close the Selic at 9.25% per year. “Inflation is the most perverse tax there is, because people who have resources can protect themselves, and those who don’t can’t”, he pointed out. Campos Neto also stated that the entity should revise its expectations for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2022 downwards. In September, the entity estimated a high of 2.1%. The cut, however, should not be as intense as the expectations of the financial market, which revised its GDP estimate for next year to an increase of 0.7%. “We will release our number in the inflation report in a few weeks, it will probably be lower than this [de 2,1%]. But not as low as the median [do mercado]. We still understand that this median number seems very low”, he stated.

The head of the monetary authority praised the fiscal control promoted by the Ministry of Economy and he said that the financial market’s questioning of the federal government’s ability to control public spending is a result of the perception of disorganization in the conduct of public policies. Commenting on the market’s negative reaction to Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Precatório, the BC president stated that “a very high price was paid for a relatively small deviation”. “The important thing now is to turn this inspector’s page and look ahead. We still have an approval process that is not finished”, he said, also emphasizing the importance of approving the reform agenda to recover the country’s growth confidence.