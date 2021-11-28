what are the classified teams

The seven clubs that will compete in the 2021 Club World Cup are defined. Palmeiras joined the classifieds after winning the Libertadores tonight, in Montevideo, Uruguay. Alviverde got the title after beating Flamengo 2-1 in overtime.

The seat destined for the Libertadores champion was the only one still open for the current edition of the tournament, which will only be played at the beginning of next year, in the United Arab Emirates. See World Cup qualifiers:

Palmeiras (Brazil) – Libertadores champion

Chelsea (England) – Champions League champion

Monterrey (Mexico) – Champions League champion of Concacaf

Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) – Asian Champions League champion

Al Ahly (Egypt) – Champions League champion of Africa

Al Jazira (UAE) – UAE Pro League winner

Auckland City (New Zealand) – appointed by the OFC Executive Committee (there was no continental tournament in Oceania due to the pandemic)

It will be the second time for Palmeiras in the current format of the Club World Cup. The team competed in the 2020 edition of the tournament and took and took fourth place after defeats to Tigres and Al Ahly.

The draw for the keys will take place next Monday (29), at 1:00 pm in Brasília. As in previous editions, the representative of South America starts from the semifinal.

The 2021 edition of the Club World Cup is expected to be the last in the current format, adopted from 2005. FIFA plans to reformulate the next editions of the tournament, including an increase in the number of participating clubs.