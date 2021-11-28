what we know about the singer’s party after Libertadores

After performing at the Libertadores final, 28-year-old Anitta held a party at her home in Rio de Janeiro.

And, right at the beginning of the festivity, the singer sent a message to friends and acquaintances. “For those who were invited, don’t forget your vaccination card, huh, guys! We’ll take the exam right away, but you have to have the vaccination card, because no denialists come in here,” she began.

“And for those who weren’t invited, don’t keep calling me. If you weren’t invited, it was because I didn’t want to,” added Anitta, making clear her position on crashers.

Among the famous who attended the party are names known to the public, such as Bruno Montaleone, Nicole Bahls, Lucas Guedez, Duh Marinho, Renner Souza, Jude Paulla, Rafael Uccman, Magá Moura and even the widow of MC Kevin, Deolane Bezerra.

The meeting of Deolane and Anitta was something expected by fans of both, as the interpreter of “Girl From Rio” was very excited to discover the lawyer’s memes and catchphrases recently.

According to Poderosa herself, in an interview with PodCats, the first hours of the event, which included drinks and karaoke, had the support of a beverage brand. After that, “nobody was nobody’s”.

So far, there are no records of the second part of the party. However, from what can be seen on the networks, the guests were quite engaged in the production of the looks, check out below.