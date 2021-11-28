What you need to know about the new Covid-19 variant that challenges even…

Oil WTI and Brent fell on this Friday more than 10%; in agricultural, soy, wheat and coffee fell more than 1%, sugar lost more than 2%, but corn reacted

The commodities market started its session this Friday (26), after the Thanksgiving holiday, with the scare of the new Covid-19 variant detected in South Africa that challenges even existing vaccines, as it would have a greater capacity for mutation.

Scientists have called the new South African variant (B.1.1.529) the most significant found so far and say it could restrict travel and reduce economic growth and fuel demand around the world.

The WHO (World Health Organization) named this afternoon the omicron strain.

“What we do know is that there are a significant number of mutations, perhaps double the number of mutations we have seen in the Delta variant,” British Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the press. “And that could indicate that it might be more transmissible and that the current vaccines we have might be less effective.”

Below, Notícias Agrícolas listed what is known so far about the new variant:

• Scientists in the UK considered the new South African variant to be the most worrisome found so far.

• The new strain may make vaccines less efficient, as it has a spike protein that drastically differs from the original coronavirus on which the vaccines created so far were based.

• The South African variant has mutations that can also evade the immune response generated by previous infections.

• The Center for Epidemic Response and Innovation in South Africa said 50 mutations of this variant have been found. Of these, more than 30 in the spike protein.

• To date, 77 cases of the new strain have been confirmed in South Africa, in addition to other cases in Belgium, Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel.

• To date, South Africa has less than 25% of the population fully vaccinated. Thus, countries with a higher vaccination rate may have a better response to the variant.

• The German laboratory BioNTech, a partner at Pfizer, said it will take up to two weeks to verify whether or not its vaccine is effective against the strain. And, in less than 100 days, they could adjust their immunizations.

• The WHO (World Health Organization) has classified the B.1.1.529 variant of the coronavirus as ‘concerning’.

• Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) recommended restrictions on flights from South Africa and five neighbors – Botswana, Swaziland (Essuatini), Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

• President Jair Bolsonaro ruled out closing airports to try to contain a new wave of Covid-19 related to the new variant in Brazil.

• The United States said it will impose restrictions on flights from African countries because of the omicron variant, in addition to the European Union and Canada.

Impact on agricultural commodities

Following the lows of oil on the day, considered the father of commodities, agricultural companies on the Chicago Stock Exchange (CBOT) resumed business on the Thanksgiving holiday with significant losses, as well as soft commodities on the New York and London Stock Exchange .

Soybeans, wheat and coffee fell more than 1% on the day, sugar lost more than 2%, as it is even more related to the energy market, cotton lost more than 3%, but corn reacted on the CBOT. Soybean oil dropped 3% and bran less than 0.50%.