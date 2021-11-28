‘Whatever I can do for Palmeiras to be even more victorious, I’ll do it’

Future president of Palmeiras, Leila Pereira celebrated the conquest of Conmebol Libertadores on the field with the players

right after the Palmeiras win the three-time Conmebol Libertadores championship, beating Flamengo 2-1 in Montevideo, the businesswoman Leila Pereira, owner the sponsor crefisa and future president of the alviverde team, it was all smiles on the field.

While celebrating the title on the lawn of the Centenário Stadium, Leila gave an interview to reporter Eduardo de Meneses, from the group’s sports channels Disney, and showed a very good mood.

While several players from the base of Verdão, such as Patrick de Paula, Danilo and Gabriel Menino, celebrated the achievement with the businesswoman, Meneses joked and said that she would have to give a raise to the “Academy kids”.

“They deserve it (raise). Today, they can do anything. In fact, we can all do it all today“, snapped Leila, laughing.

Asked about her plans for the future of Palmeiras, after assuming the presidency on the next 15th, the owner of crefisa promised to do everything to make Verdão “even stronger”, including reinforcements.

“Let us take advantage of today, which is a very important achievement for all of us, it is the result of a long work. And I am very proud to start my term with the title of three-time champion of the Libertadores”, celebrated.

“And also knowing about this partnership crefisa and FAM, with Palmeiras, is the most victorious in the history of Palmeiras. It’s a great joy and the fans can expect an even stronger team“, followed.

“That’s what the fans want and that’s what the new president will give. Whatever I can do for Palmeiras to be even more victorious, I’ll do“, finished.

Leila Pereira will be the successor of Maurício Galiotte, who has been in the presidency since 2017 and won, in addition to two Libertadores, a Brazilian, a Copa do Brasil and a Paulistão.