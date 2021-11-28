WhatsApp features have changed with the new updates

First of all, for a company to be successful it has to remain relevant and in line with the needs of its customers. Always thinking about it, Whatsapp – from the company Meta – follows the same recipe as Instagram and Facebook. It seeks to update itself and create new trends so that it is always on a growing path in terms of engagement with its users.

Check out what’s changed on WhatsApp with the new updates!

New updates

WhatsApp today has more than 2 billion monthly active users on the platform. Due to its popularity its developers need to be always making sure that everything is working well and secure.

Furthermore, in order to attract new people, the app will become even more necessary and functional on a daily basis. For this, the company is constantly developing new functions such as the latest “WhatsApp Pay” and the feature of accelerating audios.

In order to test these new utilities, WhatsApp Beta serves, for example, as a “test dummy” for new ideas. Through them we have new functions that can become in fact released for all its users.

Create your own Sticker

Some time ago, together with animated gifs, WhatsApp released the Stickers (Sticker), which were a great novelty and everyone uses them to this day. However, to create these stickers it was necessary to download them from other applications, to solve this problem the company is developing its own editor. Inside the WhatsApp app, however – it seems – it will only be available for the desktop version initially.

Cashback in App

Another feature that is under development is cashback on WhatsApp Pay. The Pay system within the app has received a lot of attention from the company so that it is usual for its users, after all other apps offer this functionality. So, to move and grow the use of your payment method, WhatsApp is implementing cashback on purchases.

multiple devices

This update allows the user to have multiple computers using their account through WhatsApp Web and without necessarily having their cell phone connected.

They are developing something similar for cell phones where anyone who has more than one device can have the same account on both.

