WhatsApp will allow you to use emojis to react to messages

WhatsApp seems to be repeating its rumors about the Instagram-style message replies feature. The feature had already been noticed, and rumors about it circulated for several months.

The functionality, which is currently available on sister platforms WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram, allows users to use emoticons to respond to individual messages in a discussion.

A new response information tab has been discovered and is said to be working now. Users will be able to verify who reacted to the message using this information tab.

Reactions to WhatsApp messages

According to rumors, the message reactions function would be available in both solo and group chats. WhatsApp, like Messenger and Instagram, will allow users to respond with various emoticons.

According to WABetaInfo, the functionality may be included in future updates, although it is currently under development and has not yet been deployed in Beta releases.

We believe that, for now, reactions to a message will appear below the message, and clicking on it will open the reaction information tab, where users can see who reacted to the message.

WhatsApp Reaction Information Guide

According to an image provided by WABetaInfo, the details tab has “All” as the first item, which lists all reactions and then additional tabs are sorted into individual emojis, showing who used any emoji to react – similar to Facebook post likes and reactions.

That’s why it seems that WhatsApp will allow users to reply to messages with multiple emojis. According to WhatsApp features, a user will only be allowed to reply to a message once and will have six options to choose from.

While the functionality has been noted in the development of WhatsApp, it is also rumored that the platform is running on an Android version.