WhatsApp will finally allow you to share stickers without saving them on your cell phone

WhatsApp beta for Android has released a feature to enable sharing of sticker packs in individual or group conversations. The latest update (version 2.21.13.15) for Android adds a shortcut to quickly forward a sticker to others.

Until then, the only way to send a sticker to someone else was to save it to your favorites and then manually select it. This practice causes the sender’s phone to be filled with cards that he would not always want to use on another occasion, or that he would prefer not to save, simply saving cell phone storage.

Press the arrow and send stickers without having to save it to WhatsApp (Image: Alveni Lisboa/Canaltech)

When you receive a sticker, you will see an arrow icon similar to the one on messages, photos and audios. Forwarding works exactly as people are used to: just select with contact or group to receive the shared image. The recipient of the message will see the sticker as if the person had sent it normally, without the traditional label that shows that it is a forwarding.

There is still no forecast when the feature should reach iOS or for other users in a broad way. WhatsApp tends to take a few weeks to bring resources from the beta to the final version, so you’ll need to wait a little longer to use sticker sharing.

Source: WABetaInfo