Who are Palmeiras’ rivals in the Club World Cup?

World Cup on display before 2020 finale (Photo: David Ramos – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

With the title of Libertadores, Palmeiras returns to the much desired Club World Cup, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates at the beginning of 2022, yet without detailing the dates.

Originally, the tournament was to be played at the end of 2021 in Japan, but the JFA decided to withdraw from hosting the tournament because it likely could not receive support due to pandemic protocols in the country. With that, FIFA decided to take the tournament to the UAE for the fifth time in history.

The format remains the same as the previous ones, with the champions of the six continental associations and a local representative. The champions of South America and Europe continue to enter only the semifinals, but they still don’t know their possible opponents. The draw that will decide the switching will take place next Monday (29).

With that, find out who are the possible rivals of Palmeiras in the fight for the world title and how they secured their spots in the tournament.

Europe

The representative of the Old Continent is the Chelsea, from England. Thomas Tuchel’s men made an impressive Champions League and secured their place at the World Cup by beating their compatriots Manchester City in the final 1-0, with a goal from Germany’s Kai Havertz, in a match played in May. The Blues had 9 wins, 3 draws and only 1 loss in the entire campaign.

North, Central and Caribbean America

In October, the Monterrey, from Mexico, became champion of the Concacaf Champions League after beating local rivals América 1-0, with a goal by Argentine-born Mexican Rogelio Funes Mori. To guarantee their second participation in three years, the Rayados won six games and drew just one in the mainland knockout.

Asia

O Al-Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, guaranteed his second participation in the World Cup in three years by winning the AFC Champions League last Tuesday (23). With Brazilian Matheus Pereira on the field, the Saudis defeated South Korea’s Pohang Steelers 2-0, with goals from Nasser Al-Dawsari and Moussa Marega. The team led by Portuguese Leonardo Jardim, who was a target of Flamengo recently, won 6 matches, drew one and lost two in the competition.

Africa

O Al-Ahly, from Egypt, defended his title in the CAF Champions League and returns to the World Cup for the second year in a row. In July, the Egyptians beat South Africa’s Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in the big decision, with goals from three local players: Mohamed Sherif, Mohamed Magdy and Amr El Solia. To win the title again, the Red Devils won 9 games, drew three and lost one.

Oceania

The Oceania Champions League was canceled because of restrictions imposed on member countries because of the pandemic. With that, the OFC transferred the vacancy to the Auckland City, of New Zealand, on the basis of sporting merits, taking into account the results of all major national leagues of the confederation from 2016 to 2020.

local representative

O Al Jazeera he was the champion of the 2020-21 season of the UAE Pro League and secured his place as a local country representative. Led by top scorer Ali Mabkhout – 25 goals -, the Ankabout had a campaign of 17 wins, 6 draws and 3 defeats in 26 games.