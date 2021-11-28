Who is the Goiás businessman who disbursed R$ 600,000 in an international artist’s show for his daughter’s party

The presence of an international artist at a private party that took place on Saturday night (27) in Goiânia is having strong repercussions on social media.

Former One Direction, singer Liam Payne was, along with Felipe Araújo, on stage at a 15-year-old teenager’s party in the capital.

The artist had announced on a social network that he would be in Brazil, however he did not specify in which city. After the repercussion, Payne stated that he was going to Argentina and would only stop in Brazil.

However, the mystery was solved when images of the event began to circulate on the networks. Several of the artist’s fans shared what they would do if he also appeared at any party they attended.

Not only satisfied with talking about the singer’s presence in Goiânia, the fans went after him to find out who was the businessman who disbursed R$ 600,000 for the artist to be at the event.

According to an internet user, Payne would have been hired by the couple Marcelo Rocha and Giselle Callegari, owners of LAS do Brasil, a company that sells analytical inputs.

