Who is the Goiás businessman who disbursed R$ 600,000 in an international artist’s show for his daughter’s party

The presence of an international artist at a private party that took place on Saturday night (27) in Goiânia is having strong repercussions on social media.

Former One Direction, singer Liam Payne was, along with Felipe Araújo, on stage at a 15-year-old teenager’s party in the capital.

The artist had announced on a social network that he would be in Brazil, however he did not specify in which city. After the repercussion, Payne stated that he was going to Argentina and would only stop in Brazil.

However, the mystery was solved when images of the event began to circulate on the networks. Several of the artist’s fans shared what they would do if he also appeared at any party they attended.

Not only satisfied with talking about the singer’s presence in Goiânia, the fans went after him to find out who was the businessman who disbursed R$ 600,000 for the artist to be at the event.

According to an internet user, Payne would have been hired by the couple Marcelo Rocha and Giselle Callegari, owners of LAS do Brasil, a company that sells analytical inputs.

I’ll build the complete gossip: the Father calls Marcelo Rocha and the mother Giselle Callegari. Owners of LAS do Brasil and Bioscie. The importer sells in dollars and the Industry manufactures chemical and pharmaceutical products. When I left the company in 2018, it earns +250 million per year. — Yuri (@yurinneto) November 28, 2021

Check out some of the reactions from internet users

people at the 15th birthday party with LIAM PAYNE and I at home in pajamas crying because there are people at the 15th birthday party with LIAM PAYNE — catarina28 🌻 (@Catarin03618979) November 28, 2021

“money can’t buy happiness” cause I wish I was sad having money to bring Liam Payne to a private party pic.twitter.com/AIfZmWlyaB — even. (@lwtfile) November 28, 2021

imagine the girl arriving at school on Monday telling how cool the attraction of her 15th party was, JUST LIAM PAYNE there singing to friends and family wtffff looks like a fanfic — +a (@maisa) November 28, 2021

you guys who are going to have a 15th birthday party call me because there is a risk of liam payne appearing i don’t want to miss this moment — cyclopin (@ciclopin) November 28, 2021

LIAM PAYNE IS ON BRAZILIAN SOIL AND THIS TIME IT IS NOT TOMBO pic.twitter.com/IH0jzdG1g4 — ana.z ⚓︎ (@fIickerwaIIs) November 28, 2021