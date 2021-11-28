WHO member countries discuss how to fight next pandemic – News

The member countries of the WHO (World Health Organization) will hold an exceptional meeting in Geneva from Monday (29) in an attempt to seek strategies to better fight a next pandemic.

This exceptional meeting of the World Health Assembly – the supreme decision-making body of the UN, which brings together its 194 members – will last three days to debate just the subject, at a time when Europe is experiencing the fifth wave of the Covid-19 and pandemic when the emergence of a new variant is a matter of concern across the planet.

The meeting also marks two years since the beginning of the pandemic that has cost millions of lives and trillions of dollars.

Covid’s management has shown the limits to which WHO has rights and resources, but the international community is divided.

The purpose of the meeting is to debate the best way to provide the WHO with a legal framework to face a future crisis more efficiently, whether in the form of an international treaty or in some other formula.

The International Health Regulations that have guided WHO’s work since 2005 are not designed to address a crisis on the scale of Covid-19, says Jaouad Mahjour, the organization’s deputy director of emergency preparedness.

UN Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is clearly in favor of a treaty to avoid the vicious circle “we do nothing and then we panic”.

“The chaos caused by this pandemic only highlights why the world needs a foolproof international agreement that sets the standards,” he said on Wednesday.

But the United States is not in favor of a treaty and prefers a faster process.

On the other hand, nearly 70 countries support a treaty, claiming it is “the only substantive proposal” that could guarantee “a rapid, joint, effective and equitable global response to the next pandemic,” according to the open letter published by the health ministers of 32 of them and in which they warn: “We cannot wait for the next crisis to act”.

“Regardless of what we do, in the future we will need a sustained commitment at the highest political level,” said a European Union diplomat, who called for “a binding legal framework to structure it completely. (…) It is a very question. important”.

Steve Solomon, WHO’s legal director, believes that “there is good reason to think” that a collective solution can be found.

“This is not something we have to discuss for 107 years. Please get to work,” former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark asked on Monday, as she reviewed progress made six months after the publication of a very critical report on the management of the pandemic, the preparation of which she co-chaired.

The report proposed a framework agreement for WHO, which would allow the essentials to be quickly defined and then expanded when necessary.

A working group was created to draft a resolution that can be debated during the meeting that starts on Monday.

According to Jaouad Mahjour, the recommendations to be debated fall into four categories: equality, governance and leadership, financing at the national and international levels, and systems and tools to respond to a global health crisis.

“The world cannot afford to have another pandemic that it is not prepared for,” he warned.