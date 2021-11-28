Who’s who in the film about the death of the brand’s heir

by

“Casa Gucci” is already in theaters, a film about the murder of Maurizio Gucci — and the bullshit of one of the most famous families in the fashion world.

The work has big names like Al Pacino, Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Jeremy Irons. But who’s who in the plot? We explain!

Casa Gucci: Who’s who in the movie about the murder of the brand’s heir

Maurizio Gucci - Erin Combs/Toronto Star via Getty Images

1 / 14

Maurizio Gucci

Maurizio Gucci was the grandson of Guccio Gucci, founder of the brand. He was murdered in 1995 at the behest of his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani

Erin Combs/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci in 'House of Gucci' - Playback/Instagram

two / 14

In cinema, Adam Driver plays Maurizio Gucci

Reproduction/Instagram

Patrizia Reggiani at her trial in 1998 - EPA

3 / 14

Patrizia Reggiani

Patrizia Reggiani is the ex-wife and mastermind of the murder of Maurizio Gucci

EPA

Lady Gaga plays Patrizia in 'House of Gucci' - Press Release/Instagram @houseofguccimovie

4 / 14

In the film, Patrizia is played by Lady Gaga

Press Release/Instagram @houseofguccimovie

Paolo Gucci - Reproduction

5 / 14

Paolo Gucci

Paolo Gucci, cousin of Maurizio, was a designer at Gucci in the 60s. He denounced his own father, Aldo Gucci, for tax evasion to remove him from the company

reproduction

Jared Leto in 'Casa Gucci' poster - Press Release

6 / 14

In “Casa Gucci”, Jared Leto completely changed his look to play Paolo

Disclosure

Aldo Gucci - Reproduction

7 / 14

Aldo Gucci

Aldo Gucci was the eldest son of Guccio Gucci, founder of the brand. He presided over the company for more than 30 years, but was removed from office by his sons and nephews.

reproduction

Al Pacino in 'Casa Gucci' - Press Release

8 / 14

In “Casa Gucci”, it’s Al Pacino who plays Aldo

Disclosure

Rodolfo Gucci - Wikimedia Commons

9 / 14

Rodolfo Gucci

Rodolfo Gucci was Aldo’s brother and Maurizio’s father. He worked as an actor before taking up his role in his father’s company, which made Aldo’s sons believe he didn’t deserve an equal percentage of the company.

Wikimedia Commons

Jeremy Irons is Rodolfo Gucci in 'Casa Gucci' - Press Release

10 / 14

Jeremy Irons plays Rodolfo Gucci in “Casa Gucci”

Disclosure

Paola Franchi - Wikimedia Commons

11 / 14

Paola Franchi

Model and interior designer Paola Franchi was Mauricio Gucci’s girlfriend when he was murdered

Wikimedia Commons

Camille Cottin is Paola Franchi in 'Casa Gucci' - Reproduction

12 / 14

In “Casa Gucci”, Paola is played by Camille Cottin

reproduction

Nemir Kirdar - Investcorp

13 / 14

Nemir Kirdar

Nemir Kirdar is the businessman who owns Investcorp — the company that bought Gucci in 1993

Investcorp

Youssef Kerkour at the premiere of 'Casa Gucci' - Reproduction/Instagram

14 / 14

Nemir is played by Youssef Kerkour in “Casa Gucci”

Reproduction/Instagram