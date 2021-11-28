Who’s who in the film about the death of the brand’s heir

“Casa Gucci” is already in theaters, a film about the murder of Maurizio Gucci — and the bullshit of one of the most famous families in the fashion world.
The work has big names like Al Pacino, Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Jeremy Irons. But who’s who in the plot? We explain!
Maurizio Gucci
Maurizio Gucci was the grandson of Guccio Gucci, founder of the brand. He was murdered in 1995 at the behest of his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani
In cinema, Adam Driver plays Maurizio Gucci
Patrizia Reggiani
Patrizia Reggiani is the ex-wife and mastermind of the murder of Maurizio Gucci
In the film, Patrizia is played by Lady Gaga
Paolo Gucci
Paolo Gucci, cousin of Maurizio, was a designer at Gucci in the 60s. He denounced his own father, Aldo Gucci, for tax evasion to remove him from the company
In “Casa Gucci”, Jared Leto completely changed his look to play Paolo
Aldo Gucci
Aldo Gucci was the eldest son of Guccio Gucci, founder of the brand. He presided over the company for more than 30 years, but was removed from office by his sons and nephews.
In “Casa Gucci”, it’s Al Pacino who plays Aldo
Rodolfo Gucci
Rodolfo Gucci was Aldo’s brother and Maurizio’s father. He worked as an actor before taking up his role in his father’s company, which made Aldo’s sons believe he didn’t deserve an equal percentage of the company.
Jeremy Irons plays Rodolfo Gucci in “Casa Gucci”
Paola Franchi
Model and interior designer Paola Franchi was Mauricio Gucci’s girlfriend when he was murdered
In “Casa Gucci”, Paola is played by Camille Cottin
Nemir Kirdar
Nemir Kirdar is the businessman who owns Investcorp — the company that bought Gucci in 1993
Nemir is played by Youssef Kerkour in “Casa Gucci”