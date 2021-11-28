Why does pilates improve flexibility so much? | workouts

Flexibility is the body’s ability to move its joints in an optimal range according to the task to be performed, allowed and limited by the extensibility of body tissues, such as muscles, tendons, ligaments, capsules and skin. And, on the contrary, it can be said that shortening is the loss of tissue extensibility, with a reduction in the length of muscle fibers.

There are several factors that influence a person’s flexibility:

Internal factors (inherent to the individual): age, sex, body type, biological individuality, physical condition;

External factors: temperature or time of day, routine, practice of physical activity and type of physical activity performed.

Good body flexibility is maintained by performing frequent muscle stretches. They can be performed alone, as well as after physical activity. This allows the muscles to remain relaxed and with less tension, being able to act more fluidly in the movements of the body, acting in harmony. This harmony improves body posture, as stiff or shortened muscles can change the position of the joints and their relationship with other muscles.

Working on stretching together with strengthening also helps in the development of body awareness, makes movements more fluid and lighter, as well as helping to prevent muscle injuries..

Within the pilates method, it is possible to achieve this increase in flexibility during practice. While stretches are performed alone, before or after class, there are exercises that address both strengthening with body stretching and others that stretch during the required movements. The dynamism of the exercises allows all the joints and muscles of the body to work, making it possible, in positions of strength or balance, to maintain the posture or stretch another region of the body through good tissue extensibility.

The repetition and later evolution of the exercises in degree of difficulty, associated with the slow and precise performance of all of them with a focus on fluidity of movement, ensure that the individual is able to improve strength and stretch the musculature in all postures requested and in all equipment. And the various postures in which the body is worked make this stretching and posture improvement specific and kept outside the classroom, with gains and long-term permanence.

A relaxed, flexible body is a body that moves better and responds better to external factors that destabilize it. So it’s important to think about this when we do our physical activity.