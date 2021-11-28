Why is Gabriel Sara so important to São Paulo? Ceni explains | São Paulo

A goal against Palmeiras, another against Sport. The bids confirm the importance of Gabriel Sara for the São Paulo team. But it goes far beyond artillery.

Featured in the victory by 2-0 over Pernambuco, last Saturday, the midfielder ratified the protagonist role in this resumption of the Tricolor, which is now breathing with relief in the Brazilian Championship.

Sara’s importance is mainly linked to her versatility on the field. Coach Rogério Ceni, after the victory, explained why the shirt 21 is so important for Tricolor this season.

— He plays a tactical role on the left, then on the right, he can play second-wheel, inside, as a wingman. This makes it easier for the trainer. It has the potential for a major European centre, but I hope it can stick around for a while. He has the potential for that – declared the coach.

1 of 2 Gabriel Sara celebrates the goal scored by São Paulo against Sport — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net Gabriel Sara celebrates the goal scored by São Paulo against Sport — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net

Ceni also highlighted the willingness of Gabriel Sara. While demanding greater participation from Benítez in the game without the ball, the coach praised the 22-year-old boy who graduated from Cotia.

“All were important today. Sara gives herself a lot and has a privileged physical condition. He hits 12 or 12.5 km in almost every game — highlighted Ceni.

Gabriel Sara is experiencing a season of change in the tricolor cast. If he had already established himself under the command of Fernando Diniz, the midfielder tried to become more of a protagonist in 2021, which draws the market’s attention and generates polls in European football.

Altogether, the 21 shirt scored ten goals this season, the biggest mark in his career since his promotion to the first team of São Paulo. Sara shook the net precisely in the team’s last three victories at the Brazilian Nationals, directly responsible for alleviating the São Paulo situation in Serie A.

With the triumph over Sport, São Paulo reached 45 points and approached the permanence in the elite of Brazilian football. On Thursday, at 20:00 (GMT), the team returns to the field to face Grêmio in Porto Alegre.

One point in the last three games is enough for the team to reach a score that has never demoted a team in the 20-team Brasileirão. In addition to Grêmio, Tricolor faces Juventude, in Morumbi, and América-MG, in Belo Horizonte.

