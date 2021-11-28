why you can expect even more dividends than the $60bn already announced

This week, the Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) detailed its business plan for the period 2022 to 2026. What most impressed analysts was the state-owned company’s willingness to distribute between US$ 60 billion and US$ 70 billion in dividends in the period.

To get an idea of ​​what this represents, just remember that the company’s market value is currently at US$69 billion. This has made many analysts, in recent days, claim that the company will become a “dividend machine” over the next five years.

But what’s good can get even better. At least, that is what Leonardo Marcondes and Renan Moura, analysts at the Itaú BBA who also released a report on the matter. The duo emphasizes that Petrobras was conservative in the scenario it traced up to 2026 and, therefore, it is possible to imagine that it will have the strength to pay even more dividends to shareholders.

important variables

The two numbers highlighted by Itaú BBA, and which can further fatten the investors’ current account, are the following:

Oil price: Petrobras’ strategic plan adopts an average quotation of US$ 55 per barrel of the Brent type. Itaú BBA thinks little. “We emphasize that the current Brent curve points to an average price of US$66 per barrel in 2026”, analysts say.

Dollar: the state-owned company works with an expectation that the exchange rate will be at R$ 5.10 per dollar in 2026. The macroeconomics team at Itaú BBA, however, projects a rate of R$ 5.50.

“The payment of dividends could be even higher, when we consider the current future oil price curve and a more depreciated real”, explain the analysts, adding that Itaú’s scenario “suggests that there could be an increase in the payment of dividends by the company. In the next years”.

The Itaú manager reaffirmed the outperform recommendation for the paper (expected performance above the market average), with a target price of R$38 for this year.