Widow of former South Korean dictator apologizes for ‘pains and wounds’ caused during her husband’s rule | World

the widow of Chun Doo-hwan, a former South Korean dictator who ruled the country with an iron fist between 1980 and 1988 until mass demonstrations forced him to resign, apologized on Saturday (27) for the “pains and wounds” caused during her husband’s government.
The former general died (23) on Tuesday at home, aged 90, and remains one of South Korea’s best-known personalities.
“On behalf of my husband, I want to deeply apologize for the pain and wounds he caused during his tenure,” said Lee Soon-ja on the last of the five days of Chun’s funeral.
The apologies were brief and did not specify the mistakes made by the former dictator, who never publicly asked for forgiveness in his lifetime.
Chun took control of South Korea in a coup d’état following the 1979 assassination of Park Chung-hee.
Former South Korean President Chun Doo-hwan Leaving Prison After Getting A Pardon in 1997 — Photo: Paul Barker/Archive/Reuters
His government, which led the country between 1980 and 1988, was characterized by the widespread use of torture against dissidents and the repression of freedom of expression.
He is known as the “Butcher of Gwangju” for having ordered his troops to violently quell an uprising against his power in this southwestern city in 1980.
The official balance is 200 dead, but some organizations claim that this number could be three times higher.
He was sentenced to death for treason in 1996, particularly for the crackdown on Gwangju, but his execution was changed on appeal, and he was later released after a presidential pardon.