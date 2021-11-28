Windows 11: system promotes visual reform, but advances are timid – Link

Windows 11 is the new operating system version from Microsoft

Six years after Windows 10, Microsoft’s operating system gained a new version – since October 5th, Windows 11 can be downloaded for free. According to the company created by Bill Gates, the purpose of the new platform is to place the user at the center of the experience through a more user-friendly interface – although this does not add to machine performance gains.

Whereas Windows has established a certain tradition of alternating good and bad edits, state tested Windows 11 in recent weeks on two computers of different configurations to see if the switch is worth it – in theory, Windows 11 would be part of the “bad” generation, as Windows 10 was praised.

One of the machines already had Windows 11 from the factory and the other was manually updated, as it met the minimum requirements to receive the new interface. First of all, it’s worth remembering: the system has just been released and, as usually happens in these situations, it can suffer from some bugs.

How to install

Microsoft’s requirements for updating Windows 11 include a 1GHz dual-core processor, 4GB of memory, 64GB of internal storage, and TPM 2.0 compatibility. TPM stands for Trusted Platfrom Mode, an internal computer device that manages communication between hardware and software reliably.

Although the presence of a 1GB dual core processor is a requirement considered basic and present even in entry-level computers, not so old machines are no longer compatible with Windows 11. You can check if your computer meets the basic prerequisites using Microsoft’s PC Health Check application.

For machines that meet the manufacturer’s requirements, the process is simple: just download the Windows 11 file from the Microsoft website and the installation wizard works automatically.

At installation, Windows 11 looks like friendlier – things are no longer as lumped together as in the previous version, which had the Cortana as a central element of the process. Microsoft’s virtual assistant, by the way, is one of the most notable absences in Windows 11. It doesn’t come enabled by default, although it’s possible to trigger it a long way. This absence is a clear sign that the company does not intend to pursue the dispute for voice assistants, leaving the way more open for Google, Apple and Amazon.

The first view when opening the Windows start screen is the centering of the taskbar

Teams receive special attention

While Apple has Facetime and Google bets on Meet, Microsoft decided to empower Teams. Perhaps the greatest attention given to your messenger is one of the greatest Legacies of the change in the use of chat apps in the pandemic – the bet is that virtual meetings and chats will continue to be widely used in both personal and corporate modes.

Thus, access to the app was much easier through an icon in the taskbar. It opens as a small bar and shows, at the top, favorite contacts and, above them, two action buttons – meet and chat. If you need to search for other contacts, just use the scroll bar. When you click on the contact you want to call, a chat window opens and you will be asked to connect.

There is now an icon that gives direct access to widgets

Teams is an enterprise tool, but the intent in Windows 11 is to make it a personal program – this may justify the absence of key business tools from the program. However, it would be more interesting to see the integration of these features.

So, the integration made it easier for those who use it, but it’s even easier to continue using WhatsApp or Facetime. Microsoft will still need to work on the tool.

mobile experience

Visually, it’s hard not to notice the Windows 11 inspiration on other operating systems, like MacOS and ChromeOS – the similarities are in the centralized taskbar icons, the redesigned widget bar and the access button for connectivity information. However, the main feature of Windows 11 is to bring users closer to the experience of using smartphones, reducing the gap that has always separated PC systems from those present in cell phones.

There’s a reason for that: getting closer to mobile operating systems, Windows better absorbs people whose first contact with technology is made on their mobile screen, unlike previous generations who migrated from the computer to the smartphone. Making the system more user-friendly for younger people is key to keeping more users for the platform.

The first view when opening the Windows start screen is the taskbar centralization, and this is perhaps the most impactful of the entire system. But calm down: for those who prefer the design of previous versions, you can go back to the left alignment by right-clicking on the bar.

Clicking the Windows button comes the second big change: the reorganization of the Start menu

new menus

Clicking the Windows button comes the second big change: a reorganization of the start menu, with the recommendations and the new computer shutdown mode. In Windows 10 it was enough to use the scroll bar to reach the desired program. It is now possible to pin the most used applications and, if you need more, the remaining programs are available by clicking on “All applications”. On a level below are the recommendations, whether apps or documents and, finally, the option people and the switch off panel.

already the context menu, the one that is opened by right-clicking on a file, has been heavily modified. It has lost the dour air of previous versions, with a stack of text options under a gray box. The cut, copy, paste, rename, share and delete commands are above the other options, represented by icons and closer to the mouse cursor. The other options also have representative designs, which facilitate the experience and memorization.

already the quick action zone, which is located in the lower right corner of the taskbar, is very reminiscent of the Android or even iOS control panel. Accessing these menus was more difficult in Windows 10, especially for notebooks with a touchscreen, as penless use requires more precision. Now, just click on one of the three representative icons – Wi-Fi, Sound and Battery – and you have access to all the quick actions.

Quick Actions Zone is very reminiscent of the Android Control Panel

To make the system even more like the mobile experience, Microsoft has improved the calendar and notifications panel – which is accessed by clicking on date and time. Now, there’s also an icon that gives you direct access to widgets, which is very reminiscent of the Google Discover feed, or the iOS 15 widget page itself. Until then, widgets didn’t have a space of their own in the system.

Changes to Icons and Navigation Scheme

The redesign of the icons and the proposal of a navigation with less text goes through the file explorer and for Microsoft store. In the first case, there was a big reduction in the amount of options visible in the top menu. The spacing between the lines seems bigger, and you can see a renewal in the icons too, but nothing that changes the behavior of the program. The same goes for the search field on the system’s home screen, which takes advantage of the rounded corner design.

The Windows app store has undergone a slight layout change, but still suffers from curation problems, which end up mixing useful apps with paid ones that don’t have great usability. For example, there’s a guide for Firefox, for R$22.45, while the browser itself isn’t there.

Android on Windows, but not now

Microsoft promises to bring Android apps for Windows, but this feature is not yet released. When that happens, it will run into a concurrency issue. As Android belongs to Google, the apps will be available for download from the Amazon App Store, forcing users to also have an account with Jeff Bezos’ company.

The control panel was also remodeled, but the result was not good

O control Panel it was also refurbished, but the result was not good. The settings part was redesigned. But some functions are not there – luckily the “old” Control Panel is still available in the system search. The need for improvements is clear in the Programs function, to uninstall or repair an application: it still has a CD as a representative image.

Turbo productivity

for those who need more productivity, Microsoft helped the lives of those who use more than one program at the same time. Before, to fit a program to a fraction of the screen, you had to use system shortcuts. Now, just rest the mouse on the maximize command and Windows itself takes care of suggesting a space. However, this command does not work well with messengers, for example.

the resource of virtual desktops, which allows you to have different work areas for different usage profiles, was also remodeled with an eye on productivity. Right after the Start menu and Search is an icon with overlapping windows. Just hover your mouse over it and the desktop options will appear. With the visually more attractive interface, the use of different desktops is easier.

With the visually more attractive interface of virtual desktops, using different desktops is easier

Among all the changes, one that disappointed was the dark mode. Several applications on the system itself, such as Paint, do not yet support this option. The company will need to make updates for it, in fact, to be functional.

Does it matter to update?

Windows 11 polished some visual improvements to the system already brought by the previous version and sought to reduce the gap between the experience of PCs and cell phones. Its main focus is to become attractive to those who use more mobile devices.

However, the visual improvements – still incomplete, that is – not reflected in performance gains. Benchmark tests to compare Windows 10 and Windows 11 show a technical tie between the platforms. Of course, the score of each evaluation takes into account the machine on which the test is performed, but the results show that whoever updates their PC will not have an ally in the operating system for better performance in games or in general use.

There has been a reduction in the number of options visible in the top menu of File Explorer

Windows 11, at its current stage, retains more features from the previous version than Windows 10 had from versions 7 and 8. In other words, you could even call it “Windows 10s”. O ideal time for the update will be when support for Android and DirectStorage apps arrives. – DirectX family API that leads to faster game loading thanks to fast data read. There is still no published date for this to occur.

The changes promoted by the 11 are more visual and since the upgrade is free, there is no reason not to upgrade. However, if your machine does not meet the minimum requirements, there is also no reason to run after new equipment. Microsoft will support Windows 10 through 2025.