With a muzi show, NIP dominates FURIA and advances to the semis

Two more teams secured themselves in the semifinals of the Rainbow Six 2021 Brasileirão. MIBR and NIP were superior in the quarterfinals and will now face Team Liquid and Make Clan for the places in the grand final, which will be disputed in person and with fans at the Max Arena on December 4th.

MIBR’s rival in the quarterfinals was the Team oNe, which fell on the maps cottage (7×5) and Bank (8×6).

On the other hand, NIP faced the FURY and completely dominated the series with convincing map victories. Mansion (7×1) and Bank (7×3).

FelipoX (80 rating) and muzi (rating 89) were the MVPs of the matches.

MIBR will face Team Liquid in the semifinals, while NIP will once again come face to face with the FaZe Clan. Both teams have scores to settle with their rivals.

Recently, the Ninjas were defeated by the Astro team in the final of Six Major Sweden. Months ago, at the end of April, MIBR and Team Liquid made the final of the first Elite Six Cup, which ended with Cavalry title.

Calendar – Semifinals

Sunday (11/28)

13h – Team Liquid vs MIBR (MD3)

3pm – Make Clan vs NIP (MD3)

Follow all the emotions live on Rainbow Six Esports Brazil channels on YouTube and on Twitch, where Drops are rolling during games.