With a new variant and a rise in cases and deaths from Covid, Europe is experiencing a climate of déjà vu

When it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, Europe is currently experiencing a climate of déjà vu. With the discovery of a new variant of the virus, initially identified in South Africa, in association with the increase in new cases of Covid-19 and deaths, several countries on the continent were forced to impose new restrictions, referring to the nightmare they lived through. at the end of 2020.

Belgium confirmed on Friday (26) the first case diagnosed on the European continent of the new variant – B1.1.529. Omicron, as it was named by the WHO, was detected in an unvaccinated woman who was in Egypt and tested positive on 22 November.

The European Union Commission announced the suspension of travel to countries where the new variant was detected. For those already on their way back to Europe, 14-day testing and quarantine will be mandatory.

Portugal, the most vaccinated country in the European Union (87%), imposed a week of quarantine after the end-of-year festivities. From December 1st, the government will rescue the use of masks, vaccination certificates and mandatory tests in closed spaces and will punish airlines that disembark passengers without tests.

Airlines that allow people to board without tests will be penalized up to 20,000 euros per traveler. The country will once again enter the “state of calamity”. With an average of 263 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, the new measures were presented on Thursday (25) by the prime minister, António Costa.

The confinement will be decreed in the first week of January 2022. For the same period, the Government decreed mandatory teleworking in all companies, the closing of hotel establishments and the suspension of going back to school.

Germany, Slovakia and England

Germany – which had a new record of infections – intends to expand vaccination, which currently has a rate of 66%. The German Health Minister, Jens Spahn, announced that the country will deny entry to its territory to foreign travelers from South Africa. The rule will apply from this Friday night (26). According to the minister, only German citizens will be able to re-enter, respecting a 14-day quarantine, even if they are vaccinated.

Slovakia decreed partial lockdown. The number of cases is also increasing in England, but the authorities will not, initially, retreat from the distrust.

France and Belgium

France will resume the use of masks indoors and will expand the third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19. Health Minister Olivier Véran announced this week that all French people over the age of 18 will have to take the third dose if they want to keep their passports valid.

As of January 15, anyone who has not validated the booster vaccination within seven months of the last application will not be able to attend closed public places or travel. Flights from Mozambique, South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Essuatini (formerly Swaziland) were suspended.

Belgium will apply restrictions on incoming travel and introduce a mandatory ten-day quarantine for those returning from southern Africa. The use of a mask became mandatory after the age of ten and teleworking returned. The Covid-19 vaccine could become mandatory soon.

Italy, Croatia and the Netherlands

Italy has also already decided to ban the entry of people in the country who have been in South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia or Essuatini in the last 14 days.

In Croatia, thousands of people demonstrated against mandatory vaccination of workers. With four million inhabitants, only 47% of the population has completed vaccination.

In the Netherlands, the government decreed a partial confinement for three weeks, the closure of the catering at 20:00 and the ban on the entry of unvaccinated people into public spaces.

The vaccination rate has declined across the continent in recent months.

the new variant

The new variant has already been identified in places like South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong.

According to the scientists, the variant contains a total of 32 unusual mutations in the protein. spike, part of the virus that most vaccines use to prepare the immune system against Covid-19. It is about twice the mutations found in the highly transmissible Delta variant.

These mutations can affect the ability of the virus to spread, but they can also make resistance on the part of immune cells more difficult.

The World Health Organization has already expressed concern about the increase in cases in Europe and warned that around 500,000 people could die by March 2022 if urgent measures are not taken to contain the spread of the pandemic.

