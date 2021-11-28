With a surge in COVID, Belenenses plays with 9 players, takes 7 to 0 from Benfica, and the match ends at the beginning of the second half

Belenenses had a serious outbreak of COVID-19 in the squad and needed to play with only 9 players

O Belenenses suffered from an outbreak of COVID-19 in 14 players in the squad in recent days. Therefore, the team took the field at the National Stadium against the Benfica, this Saturday (27), by the Portuguese Championship, with only nine athletes on the field and no substitutes. Even the reserve goalkeeper had to act on the line.

And the match did not reach 90 minutes. At the beginning of the second half, when the eagles were winning by 7-0, referee Manuel Mota da Silva ended the match at Estádio do Jamor.

The match, valid for the 12th round of the competition, had live broadcast by ESPN No Star+.

Belenenses coach, Filipe Candido, was also infected by the coronavirus and did not guide the team at the edge of the lawn.

Benfica, commanded by Jorge Jesus, opened the scoring with just one minute of play in an own goal by Edward Kau. Seferovic extended the score to the red team, at 14.

The president of Belenenses, Rui Pedro Soares, guaranteed that the club did not ask Benfica to postpone the game, and took the opportunity to criticize the League, due to the lack of dates to reschedule the games in this type of situation.

“We have to understand the implications of postponing a game. All this results from poor planning. Looking at Benfica’s calendar, in two months they have 15 games, not even at Christmas. The Portuguese can spend Christmas with their family, the players from football will play. We didn’t plan correctly and the consequences are in sight,” he told Portuguese journalists.

At 27, Julian Weigl did the third. Darwin Nunez appeared at 31 and 33 to score fourth and fifth. Seferovic, with a penalty, scored his second at 38. The goal that closed the scoring came again at 44 with the Uruguayan shirt.