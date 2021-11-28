With Covid’s outbreak, Belenenses has a goalkeeper on the line, is thrashed by Benfica, and the game ends with 46 minutes | portuguese football

The Portuguese Championship lived a surreal day. With Covid-19 spurt in the cast, Belenenses managed to cast only nine players against Benfica, at Estádio do Jamor, in Oeiras. Among them, two goalkeepers – one played on the line. Jorge Jesus’ team did 7 to 0 in the first half, but the match ended at the beginning of the second stage because the home team had only six athletes on the field.

The days leading up to the game were hectic backstage. At least 11 Belenenses players have been diagnosed with coronavirus. According to the Portuguese press, the club’s board, however, did not ask for the postponement. The league kept the game.

Coach Filipe Candido’s team had goalkeeper Álvaro Ramalho in his original position, and goalkeeper João Monteiro as one of the forwards. Jorge Jesus selected a mixed team, which played normally and thrashed.

Uruguayan Darwin Núñez scored three times. Swiss Seferovic scored twice, and German midfielder Weigl scored the other for Benfica: 7-0. All in the opening 45 minutes. Belenenses couldn’t even finish, had 17% of possession and exchanged 63 passes.

The climate of apprehension continued during the break, when the owners of the house did not return for the second stage. Referee Manuel Mota went to the dressing room and returned with the Belenenses team, but with one detail: only seven players returned for the match, applauded by the Benfica fans.

With a minute into the second half, João Monteiro – goalkeeper who played on the line – fell on the pitch, alleged injury, and the match had to be ended by an insufficient number of athletes in one of the teams. Belenenses had only six players in the game. The final whistle was followed by shouts of “shame” from the crowd.

Players, clubs and various characters of Portuguese football spoke about what happened at the Estádio do Jamor. The Athletes Union announced that it will call an emergency meeting with the league and health authorities.

Before the start of the match, several Belenenses players released the same image that represented that “Portuguese football” lost its color.

In a press conference, the president of the club, Rui Pedro Soares, lamented the episode, which he classified as unjustifiable.

“What happened today was a great shame, there is no regulation or calendar to justify what happened today. Never in my life have I witnessed such dignified behavior as those nine,” declared the president of Belenenses.

In a tough statement, the Sporting said that “this way Portuguese football will never be taken seriously”. Portugal’s national team players, such as Bernardo Silva and Ruben Neves, also manifested themselves on social media (look above). Benfica president Rui Costa also lamented the bizarre situation in the match against Belenenses, but reiterated that his team “complied with the regulations”.

– I essentially wanted to regret what happened at Jamor, regret this black page of Portuguese football and of the country itself. Benfica simply complied with the regulations in the same way that Belenenses SAD was forced to go to the game. If Benfica didn’t show up, they would also lose the game. We should all be ashamed of what happened, but Benfica is not responsible for this black page – declared Rui Costa.