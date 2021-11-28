With omicron, doctors recommend postponing international travel – 11/27/2021 – Balance and Health

The increase in Covid-19 cases in the United States and Europe and uncertainties about the new variant detected in South Africa have rekindled the red alert for international travel, leading infectious diseases to recommend delaying them at this time.

In addition to the lack of data on the potential for transmission of the new omicron strain between vaccinated and unvaccinated people, experts draw attention to the fact that many European countries facing an increase in cases have low vaccination coverage.

The continent’s average is 53%, but there is great regional inequality. For example, Ireland has 93% of the population vaccinated, while Bulgaria has 29%.

“If we had just one of these factors, I would already advise against international travel at this time. We can add the high number of hospital beds in some of these countries [o que pode prejudicar uma eventual assistência a turistas, por exemplo]”, says infectologist Lena Peres, from Inspirali, a medical education institution.

Another important indicator, according to her, is the community transmission rate of the coronavirus, which has risen again in Europe. “Autumn and winter will lead to closed places and an increase in the possibility of contagion,” he says.

The infectologist Leonardo Weismann, a consultant at the SBI (Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases), also recommends that, if possible, people postpone scheduled international trips.

“The little that is known about this new variant is very worrying. The omicron seems to have a very high transmission rate. Furthermore, we do not know if it can modify the evolution of the disease, and we do not yet know if the existing vaccines protect against it. You have to be very careful.”

For infectologist Rosana Richtmann, from Instituto Emílio Ribas (SP), the postponement is recommended because it will not be a surprise if cases of the new variant spread to several countries in the coming weeks.

If that happens, recalls the doctor, new restriction measures may be imposed, including airport closures. “Also count on the possibility of restrictions on visiting places, such as museums.”

At the beginning of the pandemic, Richtmann was on vacation in Africa, when borders began to be closed. “It was a suffocation to leave, one airport after another closing. Anyone who chooses to leave at this time, needs to consider the possibility of unforeseen events, of having a headache on the way back, mainly due to the closing of borders,” he says.

According to the doctor, if people still want to take a risk and travel this end of the year, they must be fully vaccinated, wearing masks and avoiding closed and crowded environments.

“But there is no risk. For Africa, I would cancel the trip now. For other destinations, such as countries, keep vigilance even if the places have more flexible rules.”

In the opinion of infectologist Esper Kallás, professor at USP and columnist at sheet, even though there is no evidence that the disease has changed with the new strain or that available vaccines may fail, it is prudent to avoid travel to places that face increased transmission.

“Could it be just a wave that took advantage of the situation where there is low vaccination coverage? Yes. Could it be a strain that has superior capacity to the others? Yes, but we still don’t have confirmation. Could it be a strain that escapes vaccines? It’s just speculation because of While.”

Epidemiologist and researcher Ethel Maciel, a professor at the Federal University of Espirito Santo, does not see such a difference in health risk between postponing an international trip at this time and staying in Brazil due to the federal government’s decision not to require proof of vaccine and negative PCR test Covid for travelers arriving in Brazil.

“Here, it will be more unsafe than other places that take these precautions. We had to demand what the United States and Europe are demanding. It will only be a matter of time for this variant to arrive. In fact, we don’t even know if it’s already there. it didn’t come because we have little genomic surveillance,” he says.

Espera Kallás agrees. “This measure by the Brazilian government of not wanting to demand a vaccine passport is unprecedentedly stupid. They don’t want the guys to come [Brasil vai barrar viajantes de seis países da África a partir de segunda] but let in unvaccinated people. It’s a complete lack of reasoning, biological, epidemiological and medical, just anchored in this stupid political thing.”