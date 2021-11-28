With Vera Fischer, Globo’s controversial soap opera had a fulminating passion behind the scenes · TV News

One of the most famous actresses in the history of Brazilian television, Vera Fischer turned 70 on Saturday (27). Among several stints in Globo productions, one of the most striking happened in the soap opera Mandala, shown between 1987 and 1988. Remembered by the fulminating passion among its protagonists, the plot written by Dias Gomes (1922-1999) debuted in the range of eight on 12th of October 1987.

Starring Vera and the young Felipe Camargo, in addition to having names like Nuno Leal Maia, Perry Salles (1939-2009) and many others, Mandala did not have an easy path.

Based on the Greek tragedy Oedipus the King, the production had two phases. In the first, which took place in 1961, the student Jocasta (Giulia Gam) becomes involved with the mystic Laio (Taumaturgo Ferreira). She becomes pregnant and scares her partner, who ends up disappearing with the child with the complicity of Argemiro (Marco Antônio Pâmio).

Twenty-five years later, Jocasta (now Vera Fischer) succeeds, but searches for her missing son. Separated from Laio (Perry Salles), she ends up meeting Oedipus (Felipe Camargo) on a road. After an argument with the boy, Laius falls off a cliff and dies.

Jocasta is enchanted by Oedipus, without dreaming that it is her son. The plot also highlights the confrontation between good and evil, represented by Oedipus and Argemiro (now Carlos Augusto Strazzer), and bookmaker Tony Carrado (Nuno Leal Maia), in love with the protagonist.

The Military Dictatorship (1964-1985) was over, but censorship still existed. And she got involved with the Mandala themes, considered the timing inappropriate. The telenovela had incest, abortion, drug use, violence and bisexuality, among other themes.

For the story not to be banned, Globo undertook to make changes to the original synopsis. The kiss between Jocasta and Oedipus, which provoked discussions throughout Brazil, was almost vetoed, but it happened because the characters were unaware of their condition and mother and child.

Dias Gomes wrote Mandala until chapter 35, leaving the command, after that, with Marcílio Moraes. Lauro César Muniz also collaborated with the final chapters. The situation was already foreseen from the beginning, it was only anticipated due to an illness suffered by the author.

overwhelming passion

Mandala was also marked by the beginning of the romance between Vera Fischer, 36 at the time and a national muse, and Felipe Camargo, 27 years old and still engaged in his career.

The two met in the recordings of the plot, and the passion was overwhelming, making headlines in newspapers and magazines at the time. Vera was married to Perry Salles, who starred with both of them in the story. The actress ended up separating from him to be with Felipe.

The wedding came in 1988 and it looked happy. But then the problems began, aggravated in the following years until the separation, which took place in 1994.

At the time, both acted in Pátria Minha (1994), by Gilberto Braga (1945-2021). Vera lived the protagonist, Lídia Laport. She was even removed from the plot twice — the first for breaking her forearm after fighting with Felipe, and the second for constant delays and other behavior-related reasons.

Both characters ended up dying in the story. To supply the pair of Pedro (José Mayer) in the plot, a role that was Vera’s, actress Luiza Tomé was cast, who played a new character, Isabel.

Filled with controversies, Mandala has never been reruns by Globo and is not yet scheduled to be aired by Viva channel or to be included in the catalog on Globoplay.