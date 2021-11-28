Woman invades nursing home, dances naked on the lap of elderly people and is arrested

Woman was arrested in Citrus county, Florida (USA), after breaking into an asylum, getting naked and dancing on the lap of elderly people – Editing/Reproduction

US police arrested a 35-year-old woman who broke into an asylum in Florida

She took off her clothes and danced naked in the laps of several elderly people.

The woman also assaulted two police officers before being arrested

US police arrested a 35-year-old woman who broke into a Florida nursing home, stripped off her clothes and danced naked in the laps of several elderly people. The case took place last Sunday (21), in Citrus County.

According to police, the woman, identified as Heather Cruz, entered the nursing home through a side door. Inside, she undressed, exposed her genitals, and grabbed the owner of the place.’

⁠Heather was even told to stop, but she ignored the requests and sat naked in the lap of two other residents, all over 65, while saying to one of the victims: “You liked it”.

According to local media, two other occupants of the asylum tried to remove Heather and escort her to the front door. However, still naked, she would have grabbed the testicles of one of them and made several sexual comments.

Police arrived and ordered Heather Cruz to wear a shirt, but she disobeyed orders. The agents handcuffed her and put her in the back of a patrol car. When they tried to close the door, the suspect allegedly kicked a police officer in the chest.

More officers arrived and transferred her to another vehicle, but she delivered yet another blow to a second officer.

Heather Cruz has three counts of assault against persons 65 years of age and older, two charges of assault against a police officer, and one charge of resisting a police officer with violence, robbery with assault, exposing sexual organs, and assault.

She was transported to the local Detention Center and held on bail for US$48,000 (approximately R$268,000).