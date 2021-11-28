world of motorsport reacts to Williams’ death

The news of Frank Williams’ death was followed by a series of tributes on social media. Drivers, teams, managers and even other categories resorted to the internet to express their regret at the passing of one of the most important names in the history of Formula 1.
Frank died this Sunday (28), in hospital, aged 79. The cause of death has yet to be released. The news was confirmed by the team itself and also by Stefano Domenicali, head of F1, who received a call from Claire, Williams’ daughter.
Check out the reactions to the death of Frank Williams:
Williams:
“It is with great sadness that, on behalf of the Williams family, the team confirms the death of Sir Frank Williams, founder and former boss of Williams Racing, aged 79.”
Formula 1:
“We feel the most immense and profound sadness with the engine of Sir Frank Williams. His life was driven by a passion for motor sport. His legacy is immeasurable and will forever be a part of F1. Meeting him was an inspiration and a privilege. His absence will be profoundly, deeply felt.”
Alfa Romeo:
“Today we regret the loss of a legend in our sport, a name that is synonymous with racing. Our thoughts are with Sir Frank’s family and our friends at Williams.”
Aston Martin:
“We are incredibly saddened by the death of Sir Frank Williams, a man who defied all odds throughout his life and career to become one of our sport’s greatest icons. A wonderful man and a brilliant competitor. His legacy will live on forever. Rest in peace, Sir Frank.”
Jean Todt, President of the FIA (International Automobile Federation):
“Very sad news. Sir Frank Williams leaves a permanent mark in F1 history. He was a pioneer, an exceptional personality and an exemplary man. On behalf of the entire FIA community, our thoughts are with family, friends and Williams. Rest in peace, my friend.”
Haas:
“We are sad to hear of the death of Sir Frank Williams, a true pioneer of motor sport. We would like to extend our condolences to his family, friends and the Williams team.”
Alpine:
“After the sad news of Sir Frank Williams’ death, Laurent Rossi, CEO of Alpine, commented: ‘Today we lost a sports legend. Sir Frank Williams’ name will forever be rooted in Formula 1 history and will be an inspiration to all of us. Starting from scratch, with his passion and hard work, combined with a unique talent, he wrote one of the most memorable stories in our sport. His courage and resilience in the face of cruel fate continues to demand our admiration. The entire Renault family looks back on our time together with emotion and pride, especially the four Drivers’ World titles we won together. All of the Alpine and Renault teams join me in expressing our sincere condolences to Claire and the entire Williams family, his friends and the team that continues to carry his name.”
Mercedes:
“Today we mourn the death of a true titan of our sport, Sir Frank Williams. Sir Frank, with his courage, determination and an incomparable passion for racing, has built one of the greatest teams in the sport. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone at Williams.”
Ferrari:
“We pay tribute to a great man who played an important role in Formula 1 history. Sir Frank was passionate about motorsport, a tough and courageous rival who led the team that still bears his name to great success. He will always be an example to follow and an inspiration to many with his incredible inner strength and determination. Our thoughts go out to his children, Claire, Jonathan and Jaime, to all their family and friends in this sad time.”
Red Bull:
“Very sad to hear the news about Sir Frank Williams. A real gentleman and a real runner. Our thoughts are with the Williams family at this sad time and, on behalf of Red Bull Racing, I thank you for all you have given to F1. Rest in peace,” said Christian Horner.
George Russell:
“Today we said goodbye to a man who defined our team. Sir Frank was a genuinely wonderful man and I will always remember the laughs we shared. He was more than a boss, he was a mentor and friend to everyone who joined the Williams family and many others. It was a real honor to run to him and be a small part of the legacy he leaves behind, a legacy that will live forever in the heart and soul of this team. Rest in peace, Sir Frank. Thanks for everything”.
Sergio Perez:
“It’s a sad day for our sport. Frank Williams will always be remembered as one of F1’s heroes and icons. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, especially his daughter, Claire Williams.”
Nicholas Latifi, pilot:
“Rest in peace, Sir Frank Williams. What sad news. A huge loss for our sport and team. It has been an honor to represent their name on a world stage and we will continue to fight to get this team back to the top of the grid.”
Valtteri Bottas, pilot:
Pastor Maldonado, pilot:
“We cannot fight the purposes of life. What a great example of resilience Frank Williams left us. I will remember you forever as in this photo, where I know that, for you, everything was worth it. I feel proud to have been part of your dreams and have been able to present you with this great victory. Our condolences to the Williams family, the team and all the followers.”
Romain Grosjean, pilot:
“Goodbye, Sir Frank Williams. What an honor to have talked to you over the years.”
Giedo van der Garde, pilot:
“A legend is gone. There weren’t many more people as inspiring as Frank Williams. His knowledge has taken the sport we love to a higher level. Condolences to everyone and Frank. Rest in peace”.
MotoGP:
“A true motorsport giant with a legacy that will live on for generations in F1. The entire MotoGP community sends its deepest condolences to Sir Frank’s family, friends and loved ones.”
Suzuki:
“Our thoughts are with the Williams family after the sad loss of Sir Frank Williams, a man who played a key part in the motorsport world.”
Wayne Gardner, former 500cc driver:
“Very sad to read about the death of Sir Frank Williams, a true legend of F1 and motor sport. My condolences to the entire Williams family.”
Pons, World Motorbike Team:
“Our condolences to family, friends and everyone on the Williams team. Sir Frank Williams, rest in peace.”
João Paulo de Oliveira, pilot:
“Dear Sir Frank Williams, your passion for the sport was unparalleled. Thank you for being an inspiration to so many of us. I also thank you for giving me my only chance to drive an F1 car. Rest in peace, Sir.”
BMWW:
“We are deeply saddened by the news of the death of Frank Williams. BMW M Motorsport’s thoughts are with the family at this difficult time. Our deepest condolences to all the relatives and friends of a truly extraordinary person.”
