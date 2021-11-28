Xuxa and Marlene Mattos meet again after 19 years and ‘settle accounts’

The reunion came after 19 years! The friendship didn’t come back, but on Saturday, November 27th, Xuxa Meneghel and Marlene Mattos they were able to talk, for the first time, since they broke – in an unfriendly way – the professional and personal partnership. The two, who formed one of the most successful partnerships in the history of Brazilian TV, were at Cidade das Artes, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, for the first recording of the biographical series about the life of the eternal Rainha dos Baixinhos, produced by Endemol and co-produced by Globoplay, under the direction of Pedro Bial and Cassia Dian.

Despite the hurt and all the outbursts she’s already made about the breakup of the partnership, Xuxa agreed with the reunion, immediately, when it was proposed to her. The blonde highlighted the obvious: it wouldn’t be possible to tell her story without Marlene. The director, in turn, also agreed.

Emotion took over the moment, of course. The two, dressed in white, talked for about two hours. Xuxa and Marlene opened their hearts and talked about past times, hurts and resentments and about subjects that were choked up until then.

Xuxa, as she had already said in interviews before, this time she spoke directly to Marlene Mattos about the pains and marks she carries from the time of Rainha dos Baixinhos and you can also hear the version and point of view of her former director , godmother (Marlene is godmother at the baptism of Sasha) and right arm.

Although the conversation brought tears to part of the team, the two did not cry. At least in “face to face”. A source of the flux he said that as soon as they walked away, the tears flowed.

DISCOMFORT ON ‘SUNDAY WITH HUCK’

the debut of Luciano Huck in front of “Domingão”, in the last month of September, he gave the audience a buzz, who watched and fished every detail of the attraction. At one point, the husband of Angelica talked to Xuxa Meneghel and ended up quoting Marlene Mattos, with whom Xuxa would be fighting a legal dispute, according to columnist Ancelmo Gois, from the newspaper O Globo, accusing the presenter of slander.

“Your presence here is very symbolic because when I arrived at Globo twenty years ago, in 2000, the first person who really welcomed me was you, Xuxa, with Marlene [Mattos] yet,” she said.

“He was the one who opened the doors for me, explained where he kept his coat, the umbrella. Opening this cycle today, this Sunday, it’s very important to have you here. And for the public it is very important to have you back here in Domingão”, concluded Luciano Huck.

Xuxa he was very cordial, just saying, “Good luck, Sunday is yours, Saturday is yours, Monday is every, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday.”

On social media, however, fans saw discomfort on the face of Xuxa after the mention of Marlene by Luciano Huck, commenting on the subject and creating several memes on top of it.

“Ih, Hulk quoted Marlene in front of Xuxa…”, “Luciano Huck quotes me Marlene Mattos while talking to Xuxa… bro!”, “I think Luciano didn’t like that Xuxa talked about Mion and retaliated by talking about Marlene”, were some of the statements from fans.

INTERVIEW BY XUXA REVOLTA MARLENE

According to columnist Ancelmo Góis, from the newspaper O Globo, Marlene Mattos went to the 42nd DP in Rio de Janeiro to register an occurrence against Xuxa. The principal would be accusing the presenter of slander. In her testimony, she used as evidence the interview given by Xuxa to Veja magazine, on January 27th of this year, in which the Queen of the Little People revealed that she had been “stolen, deceived, used and manipulated”.

The case was only referred to the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro at the end of March, when it started to be processed in the 9th Special Criminal Court.

Xuxa and Marlene Mattos have been working partners for nearly 20 years. The friendship began in 1984 while still on TV Manchete, followed by Rede Globo and they parted in 2002. the flux got in touch with Xuxa’s press office, who said he does not comment on legal notes.

In another interview, given to “Fantástico” in November of last year, Xuxa Meneghel openly admitted that there was “abuse of power”. Journalist Renata Ceribelli asked if “Marlene was a milestone in her life” and Xuxa replied:

“He was a person who messed with my head a lot. Not only with mine, but with the one from Paquitas. The stories (of Xuxa and the paquitas) mix when we talk about it and see that she used a lot of abuse of power on us. We consider ourselves people who let all this happen in our lives. We weren’t forced to do anything at all. I let her take over my life. She did things and I accepted. Accepting to be conniving is something I do not accept (today) at all. Neither hers nor anyone else’s. Nobody says what I have to wear, nobody says what I have to say, nobody says what I have to do. Unless I agree. Do you want me to wear it? Okay, I like it, I’ll wear it. There is consistency today in what I’m talking about, doing and accepting. Before, it didn’t. I said amen and that’s it. I don’t think it was just me. It was with everyone I worked with. When I ask: why did you accept? People say: Because you accepted”, he said.

The “Fantastic” heard Marlene, who said he would not change the way he acted.

