Xuxa and Marlene Mattos meet again after 19 years of breakup – 11/27/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

Xuxa Meneghel and director Marlene Mattos, who was the presenter’s manager for nearly two decades, met again this Saturday (27) for the first time since a traumatic breakup that had lasted 19 years.

The two, who formed one of the most successful partnerships in the history of Brazilian television, went to Cidade das Artes, in Rio de Janeiro, for the first recording of the biographical series about the life of the Rainha dos Baixinhos.

It will be produced by Endemol and co-produced by Globoplay. The direction is by Pedro Bial and Cassia Dian.

As soon as the meeting was proposed, Xuxa agreed right away. Said it wouldn’t be possible to tell her story without Marlene. The director also immediately agreed. And the day was set.

The meeting this Saturday took place surrounded by care, so that it would not become public. But the column received the information and later obtained a photo provided by the production of the series.

According to people who saw the scene, their reunion was emotional and initially tense — but it ended up lasting about two hours.

The conversation provoked tears in part of the team (the two, however, did not cry).

According to one of the people present, they opened their hearts and spoke about past times, hurts and resentments, and about subjects that had hitherto been choked up.

Xuxa reported the pains and marks she carries from the time she reigned supreme on TV Globo’s mornings, in a program aimed at children.

Marlene shared her views.

In the end, both recognized the greatness of each in the construction of a television chapter that marked the childhood of millions and millions of more Brazilians.