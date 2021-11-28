Xuxa and Marlene Mattos meet again in a meeting after 19 years of brigades

Presenter Xuxa Meneghel and director Marlene Mattos, who for nearly 20 years was her manager, met again on Saturday (27) for the first time in 19 years since a fight took them apart.

According to Mônica Bergamo’s column in Folha de S. Paulo, the two went to Cidade das Artes, in Rio de Janeiro, to record a biographical series about Xuxa’s life and career.

The biographical series will be produced by Endomol, co-produced by Globoplay. The direction will be by Pedro Bial and Cassia Dian.

The team proposed a meeting between Xuxa and Marlene. The presenter immediately agreed, stating that telling her story without Marlene would not be possible. Invited, Marlene also did not hesitate to accept and the reunion was scheduled.

The column says that the reunion was surrounded by care, but after learning about the meeting, he managed to get an image of the production that shows the two sitting side by side. People who were present reported that the meeting was initially tense, but very emotional. It took about two hours.

Part of the team cried witnessing the scene. Marlene and Xuxa, however, were not moved to tears. They spoke of various moments in the past and also addressed the resentments that were kept, but they recognized the importance of each other in the shared history.

There is no preview for the series.