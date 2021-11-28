Young man was diagnosed with virus, but had a deadly disease

Young Ellie Makin forgot to take off her tampon and acquired toxic shock syndrome (Photo: Manchestereveningnews.co.uk/Reproduction)

A young British woman says she “could have died” after being sent home from the hospital who claimed she suffered from the virus, when in fact her symptoms were toxic shock syndrome caused by the tampon she forgot to take off while sleeping.

According to the British newspaper Manchester Evening News, Ellie Makin, aged 18, ended up sleeping after being drunk and, upon waking up, had symptoms similar to those of flu, with nausea and dizziness.

She was rushed to the University Hospital in North Durham, UK, on ​​October 6, the periodical reports. Despite having told the emergency team that he had slept with the tampon, he was discharged after three hours with a diagnosis of viral infection.

After returning to her family home, she woke up the next day with worse symptoms and was taken to Tameside General Hospital, where it was confirmed that she suffered from toxic shock syndrome, a very serious condition often associated with tampon use.

Ellie Makin was hospitalized for five days, reports the Manchester Evening News.

“My watch showed that my heart rate was 120, lying down, when it normally is 55. This made me worried. I felt dizzy and nauseous. I fell asleep drunk and had a tampon for 12 hours. When I Googled my symptoms, I saw it was a toxic shock […] I passed out and they took me to the hospital. I had blood tests and they said my white blood cell count was high, but they couldn’t identify the infection. They simply registered it as a virus and discharged me”, tells the young British woman to the newspaper.

After being taken to Tameside General Hospital when her symptoms got worse, Ellie says her heart rate was 130 and her temperature in the 40s. “I got a rash all over my body that looks like a sunburn. I was worried when the doctors in Tameside said it was toxic shock, but at the same time it was a relief.”