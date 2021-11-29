20-Year-Old Special Edition Xbox Controller Pre-Ordered on Amazon

Made for fans and collectors, the model arrives for R$ 599.90 in Brazil. Check all the details

Unveiled by Microsoft last month, the Xbox Controller 20-Year Special Edition now available for pre-order on Amazon. Celebrating two decades of history since the arrival of the first console, joysticks are regarded as a piece made especially for collectors and enthusiasts of the brand.

THE 20-year Special Edition of the Xbox wireless controller stands out immediately for the material used in the construction: a translucent plastic, which reveals the outline of many of the internal components, including the vibration motors, the directional pads and also the front buttons.

Another detail is the 20-year commemorative logo positioned to the right of the control. There are tributes to the old Xbox with lots of green accents, including the rubberized textures of the back of the piece, for greater comfort and safety when holding the joystick.

Touches of green can also be noticed on the Xbox button and around the digital stick (d-pad). In fact, the buttons and triggers also have unique textures in this version., giving a more aggressive grip during matches.



For fans and collectors

According to Microsoft, a Dynamic wallpaper will be unlocked when connecting controls 20th Anniversary to Xbox Series X Consoles | S. It is possible to unlock the wallpaper on the consoles of your family and friends. However, you will need to repeat the operation if they do not use the same user account as you.

What’s more, the Xbox Controller’s 20-year Special Edition brings the features you’ve come to expect from the latest models, such as Bluetooth and fast switching between devices, including Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PC (and now Windows 11), Android and iOS.

The model has a dedicated share button, which allows you to easily activate the feature of screenshots and recording of matches. By default, it uses two AA-size batteries, estimated to last up to 40 hours in Wireless mode.



Price and availability

The Xbox Wireless Controller 20 Years Old Special Edition is available in pre-order on Amazon for a price of R$ 599.90. The value can be up to 10 installments without interest on your credit card and the store offers the lowest price guarantee.

The forecast is that the control will be launched and sent to consumers who have guaranteed their units from the 15th of December this year.

More celebrations along the way

This end of the year is being marked by several celebrations at Microsoft. The company recently celebrated the anniversary of its Halo franchise, releasing the multiplayer Beta for free download for PCs and Xbox series consoles. Read more about this new feature at the following link:

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Open Beta Now Available

The requirements for running the game from minimum to ultra on PC were also released.



