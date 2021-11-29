26-Year-Old Man Travels on Airplane Landing Gear for 2:30 am and Arrives Alive | World

A 26-year-old man arrived on Saturday (27) at the airport in Miami, in the United States, after traveling on the landing gear of a plane that departed from Guatemala City.

He was detained by US border protection agents. According to the agency, when traveling on the landing gear, he tried to evade the identification of entry into the country.

The man was referred to a hospital for an evaluation, but the test information was not released.

According to American Airlines, the incident happened on the flight from Guatemala City to Miami, which lasts 2 hours and 37 minutes.

The plane was a Boeing 737-800.

The agents were already on the runway when the plane landed.

Last year an estimated 1.7 million immigrants were apprehended or expelled by US agents. A significant part of this contingent was Guatemalan.

According to immigration lawyer Angel Leal, the man who arrived on the landing gear of the American Airlines plane will face an expedited extradition process.

The aviation agency declined to comment on Saturday’s incident. According to data from the organization, 129 people have tried to hide in commercial aircraft around the world since 1947. Of those, the agency said, 100 died from injuries.