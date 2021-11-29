3 Everyday Foods That Can Harm Our Body

The consumption of sausages, fast food and instant foods is part of the reality of many Brazilians, but what some do not know is that these foods can harm our health, especially the proper functioning of the heart.

Most of these foods are processed and semi-prepared, so they have high levels of cholesterol, saturated fat, sodium, dyes and preservatives. All this when in excess in the body can cause problems.

The point is not to stop eating these foods, but to reduce how often we eat them. That way, we will be saving our body from acquiring future illnesses.

With that in mind, we made a list of foods that can harm our body, they are:

The consumption of salami, mortadella, ham, sausage and sausage can increase the chances of suffering a stroke or heart attack, as they are rich in saturated fat and increase blood cholesterol levels

Furthermore, this food has excessive sodium and dyes, which can lead to allergies and stomach problems.

Finally, the preservatives used to increase the shelf life of this product, such as nitrite and nitrate, when they reach our body, are metabolized into substances with carcinogenic potential.

If you are still adept at cooking with seasoning cubes or industrialized broths, know that you need to change your attitude and start preparing your own seasoning.

This is because these products are composed of a high amount of sodium, monosodium glutamate, preservatives, flavorings, fat and even sugar.

Excess sodium is associated with high blood pressure, heart attack, problems with fluid retention and stroke.

Monosodium glutamate affects the cells of the nervous system and can damage them, thus, it can progress to mental disorders, Parkinson’s disease and even Alzheimer’s.

Every child loves these products, but it’s good to think twice about offering them.

Stuffed cookies are rich in saturated fat, which can unbalance the body’s cholesterol levels and lead to diseases such as obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure.

Furthermore, the dyes that give attractive colors to these foods are associated with attention deficit and hyperactivity.

Snack foods, in addition to high levels of sodium and fat, also contain monosodium glutamate that we discussed above.

