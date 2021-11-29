6 shares to have a chance of winning up to 3.15% this Monday, according to Ágora and BTG

The week opens with a fall in Asian markets, still fearful about the possible impacts of the new variant of the coronavirus omicron.

Chinese stock market closed down this Monday (29), with the CSI300 index, composed of the main companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, falling 0.18%. The Shanghai index retreated 0.04%.

The futures contracts of steel at China also closed down. Steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange for May delivery fell 0.9%, to 4,145 yuan per ton. The January contract for hot rolled coils, used in the manufacturing sector, also fell 0.9% to 4,533 yuan per tonne.

the futures of iron ore benchmark, however, jumped 4.8% to 615 yuan per ton. Analysts at Citic Futures see the pandemic’s impact on commodity prices in the near term, but the loosening of property policy in China should provide support.

the price of Petroleum Brent type computed considerable gains of more than 3% this morning, recovering from the 11% fall last Friday.

At Europe, the EuroStoxx index opened higher. The economic confidence of Eurozone decreased in November, in line with expectations.

The European Commission’s economic sentiment indicator dropped from 118.6 points to 117.5 points amid consumer concerns about a fourth wave of the pandemic.

In industry sentiment fell slightly to 14.1 in November from 14.2 in October. In the services category, sentiment rose from 18 to 18.4. US U.S, the futures indexes also rose.

In Brazilian territory, data for November of General Market Price Index (IGP-M), from the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV) just came out. The index ended the month with a positive variation of 0.02%. The Broad Producer Price Index (IPA), which accounts for 60% of the general index and measures the change in wholesale prices, dropped 29%.

Also according to FGV, the trust of services in Brazil dropped to the lowest level in five months. In November, the Services Confidence Index (ICS) had a loss of 2.3 points, to 96.8 points.

On the radar of the week, the vote of the PEC of Precatório in Senate on Tuesday it is among the main agendas.

O BTG Pactual (BPAC11) and the Now Investments released their investment recommendations for the day. The suggested actions are from graphic analysts, who use a methodology that seeks to anticipate very short-term trends.

Remember that every investment involves risk and therefore there is no guarantee of a return. Therefore, respect the stops indicated – points where losses become intolerable and it is better to reset the positions.

The action of Tupy (TUPY3) has an upside potential of 3.15% today, according to BTG. Now, Ágora sees chances for the role of WEG (WEGE3) rise 1.5% in this session.

BTG Company ticker Entry (BRL) 1st target (BRL) earning potential 2nd target (BRL) earning potential Stop (BRL) São Paulo Transmission TRPL4 22.95 23.21 1.13% 23.48 2.31% 22.74 Unipair UNIP6 91.06 92.38 1.45% 93.65 2.84% 89.78 Tupy TUPY3 20.32 20.68 1.77% 20.96 3.15% 19.98

Now Company ticker Entry (BRL) 1st target (BRL) earning potential 2nd target (BRL) earning potential Stop (BRL) Petrobras PETR4 28.54 28.94 1.40% – – 28.33 course RAIL3 17.66 17.91 1.42% – – 17.52 WEG WEGE3 32.77 33.26 1.50% – – 32.54

Check out the investment methodology and analyst notices:

BTG Methodology: An asset with a suggested buy that has the opening above the entry point should be discarded, as well as an asset with a suggested sell that has the opening of the day below the entry point. Upon reaching the partial, the operation must be reduced by 50% and the stop adjusted to the entry point. The stop should only be considered after opening a position. The quotation during the trading session at this point (stop suggested), without the transaction being open, does not invalidate it.

Agora Methodology: operations awaiting entry point, valid for today only. Stop loss value valid only after the trade has been entered. Returns are gross, free of brokerage and fees. If the asset gaps, reaching the target before the entry price, the trade is cancelled.

Disclaimer

O Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation.