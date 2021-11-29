‘A failure doesn’t define you’

World football players sent messages of support to Andreas Pereira of Flamengo after the midfielder’s failure in the final of Conmebol Libertadores

One of the reinforcements of the Flamengo in the season, Andreas Pereira lost the ball that fell right at the feet of Deyverson to the goal that defined the score 2-1, sanctifying the victory of Palmeiras in the big decision of Conmebol Libertadores, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

After leaving the Centenário Stadium in silence and without speaking to the press, the midfielder used his Instagram account to apologize to the crimson fans for the failure to overtime the match.

“Nation, I’m here with a heavy heart! Today I messed up! There was no lack of will, race… and it will never be lacking! Difficult moments show the character of our group that in these 3 months welcomed me into the Flamengo family with so much affection!”

“I apologize for today’s mistake! I promise, I will win you back!” wrote the player on his Instagram account.

The post featured comments from big names in world football like Neymar, Kaká and Memphis Depay, from Barcelona, who showed support for the midfielder.

Players respond to Andreas Pereira’s post Reproduction/Instagram

Andreas started and stayed on the field until the 2nd time of overtime, when he gave way to midfielder Vitinho. On the bench, Pereira cried a lot after the final whistle and ended up comforted by his teammates and also by the Palmeiras players.

The player is on loan from the Manchester United to Flamengo by mid 2022, with a purchase price set at 22 million euros.