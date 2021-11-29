A Golden Ball favorite, Messi could match Pelé as the world’s most-elected athlete

This Monday, the magazine “France Football” will reveal who will be the winner of the traditional Golden Ball award and, consequently, elected the best player in the world in the 2020/2021 season, in a ceremony at the Théâtre du Chatelet, in Paris, at 4:30 pm (Brasilia), broadcast by ESPN Brasil. While stars like Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea’s Jorginho are strong hopefuls for victory, eyes are on Lionel Messi, who could hit a historic milestone if he wins.

Currently at Paris Saint-Germain, Messi can equal Pelé in the number of Golden Balls he has won. As there was no award last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he was the last winner, while still playing for Barcelona, ​​and is the second biggest winner — six times: 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019. Pelé , with seven, is the leader being hunted by the Argentine.

— Photo: Art Editor

It’s up to the explanation. The Golden Ball was created by France Football in 1956, but Pelé was never able to compete for the prize because one of the rules was to choose a winner only among Europeans operating in Europe – this rule continued until 1995, when the magazine began to allow any athlete in European football, regardless of nationality, could also compete for the award. And only in 2007 was it opened to any part of the world.

But in 2014, as a way to correct past mistakes, “France Football” decided to revise the entire Ballon d’Or winners list using the current rules. Thus, Pelé jumped from no victory to winning the award in seven opportunities — 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1963, 1965 and 1970.

Messi has six Golden Balls Photo: FRANCK FIFE / AFP

“I promised my family I wouldn’t cry, but I’m emotional. I wanted to thank God for giving me health to play for so many years. I didn’t play alone, all I won was with my friends, people remember the players, but let’s not forget the people who prepare the football boots, physiotherapists, masseurs. I want to share this trophy with them — said Pelé, in 2014, after receiving the award.

The King was not the only one to benefit from the review. Garrincha won the best in the world award in 1962, the year he won the World Cup with Brazil. Another Brazilian decorated was Romário, in 1994, after having also won the World Cup. Argentines Mario Kempes, in 1978, and Maradona, in 1986 and 1990, were also awarded.

— Photo: Reproduction

This season, Lionel Messi has 41 goals and 14 assists, having won the Copa América and Copa del Rey titles. Check the comparison with other favorites for the award:

Lionel Messi: 41 goals and 14 assists. Titles: Copa America and Copa del Rey.

Robert Lewandowski: 63 goals, 10 assists. Titles: Bundesliga, Club World Cup and German Super Cup.

Jorginho: Eight goals, three assists. Title: Euro 2020, Champions League and UEFA Super Cup.

N’Golo Kanté: Two goals, one assist. Titles: Champions League and Uefa Super Cup.

Karim Benzema: 41 goals, 14 assists. Title: League of Nations.

Kylian Mbappé: 44 goals, 22 assists. Titles: French Super Cup, French Cup and League of Nations.

Romelu Lukaku: 30 goals, eight assists. Title: Series A.

Haaland: 43 goals and 13 assists. Title: German Cup.

Lewandowski and leaks

The 2021 edition has been marked by constant leaks. In two leaked lists, the name of Lionel Messi appears in first place, giving the seventh Ballon d’Or for the Argentine. In another list, in the leak that “bombed” the most on social networks, Robert Lewandowski appears as the winner.

The coincidence is that the Argentine and the Polish figure either in first or second place, while Karim Benzema appears in third in two lists and Jorginho finishes the podium in another one.

As if the leaks on social networks weren’t enough, a site in Portugal “nailed” the winner of this year’s Golden Ball. According to “RTP Sport”, Lionel Messi’s victory is imminent and the PSG shirt 30 has even granted an interview as a champion.

Director of France Football magazine, responsible for the awards, Pascal Ferré denied all leaks at the time the lists surfaced in October. “It’s a big lie. Like the one we’ve been seeing for 10 days. A big bluff”, he pointed out.

Check out the list of candidates:

2021 Golden Ball (Male)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan, PSG)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Nicolò Barella (Inter)

Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ​​PSG)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Neymar (PSG)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Lautaro Martínez (Inter)

Simon Kjaer (AC Milan)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Jorginho (Chelsea)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Romelu Lukaku (Inter, Chelsea)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus, Manchester United)

Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Kylian Mbappé (PSG)

Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid)

2021 Golden Ball (female)

Stina Blackstenius (Häcken)

Kadidiatou Diani (PSG)

Christiane Endler (PSG, Lyon)

Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea)

Jessie Fleming (Chelsea)

Pernille Harder (Chelsea)

Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona)

Marie-Antoinette Katoto (PSG)

Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

Fran Kirby (Chelsea)

Ashley Lawrence (PSG)

Lieke Martens (Barcelona)

Samantha Mewis (Manchester City, North Carolina Courage)

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)

Sandra Paños (Barcelona)

Irene Paredes (PSG, Barcelona)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Wendie Renard (Lyon)

Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns)

Ellen White (Manchester City)

Yashin Trophy 2021

Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan / Paris Saint-Germain)

Ederson (Manchester City)

Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City)

Édouard Mendy (Chelsea)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Keylor Navas (PSG)

Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa)

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

Jan Oblak (Atlético de Madrid)

Samir Handanovic (Inter)

2021 Kopa Trophy (Best Under-21)

Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Jeremy Doku (Rennes)

Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax)

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund)

Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain)