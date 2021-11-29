A group of bus drivers decides to go on strike in Contagem, in Greater BH – Gerais

A group of road transport workers from Contagem (Sintetcon), dissident from the board of the city’s Union of Road Transport Workers, located in Greater Belo Horizonte, met this Sunday morning (Nov 28) to decide on strike from this Monday -fair. They disagree with the agreement signed by the entity with the employers’ union, after a meeting last Thursday (25).

Sintetcon accepted a proposal from the employers for a 9% readjustment in the salary and meal vouchers of drivers, who do not agree. They claim to have been without adjustment for three years and claim a 15% increase.

The president of the union, Santos Rocha, denied that the majority of the category adhered to it. “This is a small opposition group, which aims to disrupt the negotiation process.” According to the director, the category has not had any salary readjustment or recomposition for two years. He defended the agreement signed last week and said that the situation is closed between the entities that represent employers and employees.

Transcon, the company that manages the transport of passengers in the city, in a statement, informed that “on the 25th of the month, the Contagem Road Transport Workers Union – SINTETCON met with the employers’ union, the Union of Transport Companies of Passengers Metropolitano – SINTRAM, resulting in a wage adjustment agreement between the parties.” And he reiterated that “there is, therefore, no sign of a strike, given the agreement signed between the parties.”

According to the company, 41 lines circulate in the city, with 271 vehicles and, on average, 75 thousand passengers per working day in the Municipal Collective Transport System.