A patient with a knee fracture has been waiting for a place at the Regional Hospital for almost a month

The situation is one of despair. A patient with a fractured knee has been admitted to the UPA in Patos de Minas since the 4th of November, waiting for a place at the Hospital Regional Antônio Dias. She needs to undergo emergency surgery. Her husband let off steam that Sunday night (28).

Ozaina Helena Gonçalves Oliveira, 57, suffered a bicycle accident and fractured her knee. After undergoing exams, she was admitted to the Emergency Care Unit of Patos de Minas – UPA – with an indication for surgery, which can only be done by the SUS at the Hospital Regional Antônio Dias.

Angry at the delay in finding a solution, Nilton, Ozaina’s husband, recorded a video from inside the UPA showing the situation of anguish over the lack of care. He also showed the situation of other patients with fractures, who are also awaiting transfer to the Regional Hospital.

Patos Hoje demanded explanations for the case of Mrs. Ozaina. The information is that, in addition to being overloaded and with queues of patients waiting, the Regional Hospital Antônio Dias also suffers from a lack of doctors. There are two selection processes in progress for hiring pediatricians, cardiologist, nephrologist, clinician, infectious disease specialist, general practitioner.





