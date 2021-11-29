A woman swallowed her AirPods and recorded her stomach sounds (!)

A woman named Carli Bellmer posted a curious story on her TikTok account: she swallowed a side of her AirPods. The case happened earlier this month and Apple’s tiny headset was able to record some noises and even the owner’s voice, literally from an internal point of view.

You know, completely wireless headphones are small and they love to get lost around. I myself have seen one side of my old Galaxy Buds roll forward in rows on a plane, only to recover a few hours later. If some people manage to lose these gadgets, others swallow them and few guarantee that it was by accident.

AirPods Pro (Image: André Fogaça/Olhar Digital)

This is the case with Carli Bellmer, who published her videos on her TikTok account and always received somewhere between 1,000 and 3,000 views, but one day she recorded her crying reaction when commenting that she confused the pain reliever (ibuprofen) that was in one hand, with the other’s AirPods and swallowed the earphone in place of the medicine. This video, as of this writing, has had 3.3 million views.

AirPods came out by natural means

The American from Boston continued to publish updates about what happened and claims that, as the phone remained connected to the iPhone, in at least one audio message via iMessage, the sound was captured by the microphone of the AirPods. That means talking to what’s going on inside the person, from an angle you don’t usually hear.

Bellmer claims to have sought medical attention and noticed that the phone was still there, but some time later the American asked for a chest X-ray and noticed the absence of the swallowed side of the AirPods. She said she doesn’t remember when he left, but believes it happened by natural means – you get the picture.

This is certainly not the first time someone has swallowed an AirPod or other headset completely wirelessly, I also believe it won’t be the last.

Via: AppleInsider.

