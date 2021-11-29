Actor who plays Wesker reinforces the existence of Resident Evil 4 Remake

DC Douglas released concept art of the character

There are rumors indicating that the Capcom is working on a remake of Resident Evil 4, although it hasn’t officially released anything so far, apart from a simple tweet that doesn’t say much. Now the actor who lends his voice to Albert Wesker, DC Douglas, reinforced the existence of game development by showing the character concept art to fans via DM on Twitter.

While the story excites fans of the Capcom title, it puts the actor’s participation in check by giving his familiar voice to the iconic Resident Evil villain. When showing the images, Douglas tells people not disclose or it could be sued., as he is breaking the NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) confidentiality agreement.

The Twitter profile called “BewareCreepyVAssays he admitted to being Wesker in part of Resident Evil 4’s Separate Ways mode. The profile continues the story and says that DC Douglas uses his “fame” as Wesker to engage in sexual harassment. , said his story could be leaked. “Cerehan” on Twitter said: “Feel free to use my experience when I asked him out, I don’t know why I was so blinded by the fact that he was my idol of my favorite game”.



The girl published a photo of the moment she was with him and says that Douglas, at that moment, was already trying to harass her. “My friend took this photo because he thought it was ‘cute’. In fact, DC is kissing my neck and shoulder and I was trying to get out of it without drawing too much attention,” he says. There are other reports about this type of situation with the actor in the comments.

Initial rumors were that the Resident Evil 4 remake had been in development since 2018 by studio M-Two, a Capcom developer founded by former members of Platinum Games. The most recent unofficial information says that “Capcom Division 1”, responsible for the Resident Evil and Devil May Cry franchises, took the lead in the project.

