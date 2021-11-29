After debuting on pay TV, Jovem Pan acquires new company

O Pan Youth Group bought part of the start-up Vênus, a consumer goods and beauty tech company specializing in the construction of DNVBs (Digitally Native Vertical Brands). The brand’s first product is the sanitary odor blocker called PamPam.

In a statement released to the press, the Grupo Jovem Pan informed that “the new partnership will initially focus on fostering the beauty tech segment in Brazil and launching a wide range of hygiene and self-care products”.

Young Pan explained that “chose the acquisition of Grupo Vênus due to its know-how to build digital native brands that connect with the modern consumer within market trends”, and gave as an example veganism, sustainability and Cruelty Free.

Aware of the potential of DNVBs (Digitally Native Vertical Brands), the media company expands its business to the consumer goods and beauty tech segment

With the significant growth and consolidation of online sales channels, many brands have come out ahead in the race for the digitization of businesses, such as DNVBs (Digitally Native Vertical Brands).

DNVBs are digital native brands that have businesses with a vertical structure, with this, they control the entire business chain: manufacturing, sales, product delivery and service, offering a unique experience to customers.

Aware of the growth potential of the segment, the media group Jovem Pan has just announced the purchase of part of Grupo Vênus, a consumer goods and beauty tech company specialized in the construction of DNVBs, whose first product is the sanitary odor blocker PamPam.

Founded in 2019 by Tarek Farahat, former president of P&G, and Humberto Farias, co-founder, it also has Jose Cirilo, who has extensive experience in the beauty and hygiene market, serving as CEO of the start-up Vênus.

In addition, in 2020 the group announced a partnership with singer and businesswoman Claudia Leitte to launch its own line of biocosmetics, scheduled for 2022.

Aiming to expand its investments to the beauty market, embedded in the technology and experience of beauty tech, Jovem Pan chose the acquisition of Grupo Vênus due to its know-how to build digital native brands that connect with the modern consumer within market trends such as veganism, sustainability and Cruelty Free.

Pam Pam, a sanitary odor blocker, for example, is part of a line of products not tested on animals, made with essential oils of vegetable origin, free of alcohol, dyes, parabens, formaldehydes and phthalates.

The new partnership will initially focus on promoting the beauty tech segment in Brazil and launching a wide range of hygiene and self-care products.

According to José Cirilo, CEO of Grupo Vênus, the period of isolation at home transformed the consumer’s mentality about well-being and self-care.

“During isolation, consumers have more time to look at themselves and take care of themselves, and this was directly reflected in the 21% growth in sales of skin care products.”

The new habits brought by the pandemic must remain on the rise and boost the growth of the beauty market, as well as the use of technology as a way to offer the best consumer experience, whether for virtual experimentation of a product linked to virtual and augmented reality or even the use of artificial intelligence to develop custom products.”