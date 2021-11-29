After losing R$ 2 million to Rezende, Virgínia shows account balance | famous

Virginia Fonseca caught the attention of internet users by sharing a screenshot in which she claims to be from her bank account after losing a millionaire lawsuit against the YouTuber Rezende. In the image published by the influencer, the balance available in the account is R$ 0.09, surprising the fans of Maria Alice’s mother, as she squanders the good life on social networks.

The influencer just lost a lawsuit brought by her ex-boyfriend, for breach of contract with the ADR agency, agency owned by rezende. Virginia was advised by ADR for some time while I was dating Rezende, and until the beginning of this year, when he decided to break the contract, but there was a clause that did not allow such an attitude before the determined time.

In the labor lawsuit, Virginia Fonseca he asked for the cancellation of the termination fine for having left before the end of his contract with the ADR, in addition to requesting the receipt of labor rights, such as FGTS, vacations, among others. According to information from journalist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, Virginia and Rezende they ended the judicial imbroglio.

Also according to information from the columnist, Rezende had previously asked for the amount of R$ 4 million in compensation from the influencer for having left his career management company before the deadline. Initially, Virginia had tried a deal with your old company managed by rezende, but ADR refused the offer and filed a lawsuit against the famous company that asked for the full amount of BRL 4 million for the breach of contract.

The agreement signed between the two parties still provides that the two maintain description and not comment on the court agreement on their social networks. Nonetheless, apparently rezende celebrated the victory over Virginia Fonseca. Through a story posted on his Instagram profile, the influencer and entrepreneur posed alongside his legal team, toasting and wrote: “Very strong legal bb, don’t cry”.

Virginia and Camila Loures suspend “PodCats”

To the surprise of fans of the two influencers, Virgínia Fonseca and Camila Loures decided to take a break from the podcast “PodCats” indefinitely. The two published an open letter to followers this Friday (26). The project of the two internet celebrities is only a month old and has already started with controversy, in addition to bringing personalities that are in high demand, especially in the digital environment.

Virginia was the first to publish the open letter. In addition to the words, she tagged all the guests who interviewed this podcast month: “By stopping by to make an open letter for you, Cams. I must first thank you for the invitation to make the podcast, you gave everything you believe in and trusting me and my work!!! I feel that I have found a friend, a partner, a confidant…”, said Virginia in one of the excerpts of the letter.

Later, Camila Loures she also decided to reply to her friend with an open letter published on her Instagram, using some photos of the two together, as Virginia did: “Now it’s time for my open letter @virginia. You and your family were the best gift of 2021 in my life, you are truly, friend, a person who inspires me! Thank you for being on this project with me, podcats was and is a success, surreal numbers, giant artists, and incredible stories, we laughed, cried, learned, celebrated…”, Camila said in an excerpt of the letter.