After rumor of affair, Arthur Picoli talks about traveling with Viih Tube

the influencer Arthur Picoli used his Instagram profile to expose a fun detail that happened while traveling with viih tube, in the south of Bahia.

Through the stories, Arthur revealed that even on the luxurious trip, YouTuber didn’t take a shower. With laughs, the Flamengo player joked with the fact that the young woman has not changed her habits since the BBB 21.

“I went for coffee and came across Viih Tube. Then, she took it and said ‘wow, guys, we couldn’t take a shower because there’s no water at the resort. A pipe burst’”, reported Arthur, who in recent days has been identified as the new affair of the former colleague in confinement.

Making fun of the situation, Arthur said he was surprised to be able to use the hotel’s water. “I arrived in the room, turned on the shower, brushed my teeth and [tinha] water to break with a stick and she said she didn’t take a bath,” he said.

Good-natured, Viih laughed at the situation and he tried to explain himself to his friend, who was not believing his statement.. “Guys, seriously. There was no water”, guaranteed the blonde. “Some things never change, right?” Arthur finished.

For those who don’t remember, Viih was the target of several jokes for not taking many showers during the period he was confined to BBB 21. In an article written by Fantástico (TV Globo), it was noted that the famous took only 22 showers in about 43 days.

ex is a thing of the past

In time, Viih Tube is really enjoying its singleness. After ending a three-year relationship, the famous has enjoyed the moment alone and ensured that it doesn’t usually take long to get over past relationships.

“You guys ask me that a lot and always tell me I get over it too quickly. And I think too! I deal very well with this and even with my exes. I see it as cycles that end and that’s ok, it’s no one’s fault! And what helps me to overcome is thinking about the future, if in the long run you know that person is not the one that would work with you in the future, then you already know what to do!”, she said. “Another tip is: it’s over, now respect what you’re feeling! If you want to cry for days, cry, if you want to go out with friends, leave, if you want to meet someone else, if you want to pass the squeegee, pass! Don’t invalidate your feelings and don’t do something just to get your ex’s attention or to pretend to yourself that you’re fine! It’s normal to hurt at first, but if you respect yourself with what you really want to do, it’s gone and everything goes back to normal!”, he said.