After runner-up at Libertadores, Flamengo has sold 36,000 tickets for a duel with Ceará | Flamengo

Maracanã will receive a good audience for Flamengo’s first game after the defeat in the Libertadores final. About 36 thousand tickets were sold for the duel with Ceará, this Tuesday, at 8 pm, for the Campeonato Brasileiro.

The match will be the team’s reunion with the fans after the continental runner-up. When the Flamengo delegation arrived in Rio de Janeiro, on Sunday morning, there was no presence of fans.

Second in the Brazilian Championship, Flamengo needs to beat Ceará to keep their title chances. The team is 11 points behind Atlético-MG, with four games to play. In case of a triumph, the distance will be reduced to eight points with three rounds to go before the end of the competition.

There is also the expectation of the presence of Renato Gaúcho. The coach will not continue at Flamengo in 2022, and the board debates whether the departure will happen immediately or only at the end of the Brazilian Championship.