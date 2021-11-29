After signing with Amazon, Lázaro Ramos already has a date to return to Globo· TV News

After signing a long contract with Amazon to produce national series and films, actor Lázaro Ramos already has a project to return to Grupo Globo, in which he worked for 19 years. The actor from Bahia will be one of the faces of the new season of Ó Paí, Ó, a 2006 national film that became an open TV series between 2007 and 2008. Production will return in 2022 on Canal Brasil.

The actor’s participation was confirmed by his press office to the TV news. In addition to repeating the role of the protagonist Roque, Lázaro Ramos will be the director of some episodes of the production, which will begin in January and is scheduled to be aired in July.

In addition to the actors from the company Bando de Teatro Olodum, who replicate their original roles, names such as Érico Brás, Dira Paes and Luis Miranda are confirmed. The new chapters were created by Monique Gardenberg, Alan Miranda, Rafael Primot and by Lázaro himself.

The new story will explore dramas of the coronavirus pandemic. Ó Pai, Ó – Dendicasa?, as the project is called, will have four episodes and show the change in the lives of tenement residents in Pelourinho during the height of the disease. They will show up trying to protect themselves and helping each other.

Lázaro Ramos had already agreed on this project long before he received Amazon’s proposal. His contract with the streaming platform does not provide for exclusivity, and punctual works with Globo or any other company can be closed with ease.

He will direct and act on products for Prime Video, the company’s streaming. He will be, for example, director of the film An Unforgettable Year – Autumn, whose plot is focused on a teenage romance.