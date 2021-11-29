After the victory over Fluminense, Atlético-MG has a chance of being champion on Tuesday, even without playing; see the math | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG is very, very close to celebrating the title of the Brazilian Championship, after 50 years of fasting. With the 2-1 victory over Fluminense, at Mineirão, Galo reached 78 points and opened 11 points ahead of Flamengo (67 and with a game in hand). Click here and design the final straight in the GE Simulator
If the team from Rio stumbles against Ceará, next Tuesday, at Maracanã, Atlético will be the new national champion!
Even if Flamengo wins all four remaining games, the rubro-negro team can only reach 79. If Flamengo defeats Ceará, Atlético’s victory over Bahia, next Thursday, or over Bragantino, in the Sunday, December 5, at Mineirão, guarantees the title to the Minas Gerais team, which since 1971 has not won the Brazilian Championship.
There are still three games for Atlético in this Brasileirão (Bahia, Bragantino and Grêmio). If it doesn’t happen on Tuesday when its rival from Rio de Janeiro, Galo could be champion on Thursday, against Bahia, in Fonte Nova, at 6 pm (GMT), in Salvador.
However, the cup could stop at Atlético’s headquarters before the club faces Bahia, on the 2nd. If they beat Fluminense and Flamengo at most draw with Ceará, two days later, Galo will be champion. It will add 78 points. The rival from Rio de Janeiro would reach 68, a difference of 10 points, with only nine still in dispute.